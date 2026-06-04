Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Will you be bouncing off the walls with newfound energy this Thursday? Or will you feel like you fell into a black hole? Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the vibes coming your way.

Your free horoscope for Thursday, June 4, 2026

Your free horoscope on Thursday, June 4, 2026 © 123RF/laliko Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury accompany you in times of pain or pure harmony. Yet just because there's a retrograde doesn't mean you can't take hold of fate's reins. Carpe Diem! Today could be your day. Let the stars help. Aries, Sagittarius, Leo, Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus, Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius: the moon is waning and moving from Capricorn into Aquarius today. Be on the lookout for complex emotions. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Love, wealth, health, and work are all important, but you can't give everything 100% of your attention. Your horoscope can help you figure out your focus this Thursday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

The planet of love is giving you a real glow. No wonder people are swooning around you. Attached Aries can look forward to a growing connection with their partner. It's a great phase for being social.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Connect with the right people, and you'll succeed. No one will judge you for making a mistake, as long as you clean it up.

Gemini Horoscope: May 21 – June 21

Shake off your insecurity. New challenges will give you the chance to showcase your creativity. It's a great time to build up your skills. Take some classes.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have a whole lot of diverse skills. Believe in yourself! Try not to take little spats too seriously.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's not surprising your boo feels neglected. Look at how you're acting. Singles looking for love need to make the first move. Dare to show you care.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Flirt when you get the chance, Virgo. It could become something serious. Some unexpected events will banish any dullness in your love life.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let those romantic dreams and deep feelings sweeten things. That new insight needs to be put to the test, or you won't know if it's practical.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Listen to your body. It knows what it's missing. Don't rush into any financial decisions right now.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

The facts are the facts. It doesn't matter what your perspective is. Make sure you are getting your point across in those important convos.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Why so nervous? You're shaking like a leaf, Capricorn. Take a beat. You've got to unwind and relax.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you want to grow, you have to break out of old beliefs and ideas. Don't get aggressive; it won't take you where you want to go.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20