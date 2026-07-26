Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 26, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

Will your Sunday be wild? Your daily horoscope knows what the stars have in store. Maybe Cupid is about to spice things up. Get the astro news you need to go for your goals!

Your free horoscope for Sunday, July 26, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 26, 2026 © 123rf.com/allexxandar Sundays can be a lot. Some signs may get nervous in the AM because the weekend is coming to an end. Chilling out and looking at the stars can help. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waxing in Sagittarius. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 25, 2026 Sometimes finding the bright side is about changing your perspective. Have you ever tried standing on your head? Your daily horoscope can help shake you out of a funk or build you up. You've got the power to find joy in the little things. Let the stars help you make the most of your current financials, love, and health.

Aries horoscope: March 21 – April 19

Stop and think before you spend. When was the last time you checked your balance? Remember, you wanted to save for that special adventure.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 – May 20

Does wealth come to those who wait? No. Get off your haunches and move. You've got goals at work and in love. Make that summer bucket list and go for it.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 – June 20

You're here, you're there, you're everywhere. Gemini, chill. That pet project won't become successful if you are trying to do it all. You've got to tie up loose ends in love and at work.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 – July 22

You are one magnetic crab. Just don't be snappy. Not everyone can roll with your sarcasm today. You may need to tone it down.

Leo horoscope: July 23 – August 22

Doing more is great, but not if it strips you of energy. You need power for love and family. Work shouldn't take up every bit of your time.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 – September 22

Fret only when necessary. Just remember, worry won't make waiting any easier. Put that nervous energy into something. Go out and make connections.

Libra horoscope: September 23 – October 22

Get that blanket off your head. You've been wallowing long enough. Take a walk. Notice what crosses your path and keep a mental list. Watch out, a new opportunity is coming.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 – November 21

Bonus points for letting your friends in. Drop that scarcity mindset. Love isn't finite. It can grow if you cultivate it with care. Your boo or crush can't read your mind.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 – December 21

Holding it all in can lead to overeating. You can let off some steam. Give yourself permission to be mad. Let your feelings out.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 – January 19

Who do you think you are? You're fabulous, Capricorn. Dare to go for you dreams. Even earth signs have the right to soar.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 – February 18

Compromising can be tough. You may feel like you are walking away from what you believe in. Having ideals is great, but you've got to live in the here and now.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 – March 20