Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

Do you feel that Monday mood in your bones? Your daily horoscope is here to help. The stars can help you gain perspective on any irksome issues in love, at work, at school, with your health or wealth.

Your free horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2026 © Unsplash/Gregrakozy Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The planet Saturn is moving into retrograde. This ringed planet is about boundaries and limits. When it moves into retrograde its time to take stock of your responsibilities. This Monday, ask yourself, are you doing too much? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 25, 2026 Your daily horoscope for Monday can help you find your way. The stars have answers for those willing to listen to hard truths and do some reassessing. Maybe it's time you picked up a new hobby or took a load off with a summer cocktail. Let the stars help you add a little joy into your love, work, or wealth. What are you waiting for?

Aries horoscope: March 21 – April 19

When was the last time you ate something healthy? Buckets of green tea are good, but it's not a meal. It's a new week, you fiery thing. What do you want to accomplish at work or in school? A pet project is calling your name.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 – May 20

Easy there. You've got a good head on your shoulders. You don't have to jump just because everyone else is. Assess any messes and your current state. Time your time, but make that decision. Your boo or crush is waiting for your attention.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 – June 20

Dating? Who cares? You're determined to find love somewhere real. Get yourself out there. Flirt with the cutie that tickles your fancy. The stars support bold action.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 – July 22

Is what you're doing working? Be honest, Cancer. You could surprise your family with a nice meal or activity. They'll love all the attention.

Leo horoscope: July 23 – August 22

When was the last time you let someone in? As a bold lion, you know how to put your best foot forward. But you're not always in the mood for the limelight. Show off your messy side.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 – September 22

Do you hear yourself? Are you using the same tone that drives you mad? Take a beat. Find your center and breathe. Reflect on your habits and routines. Could they use some honest editing?

Libra horoscope: September 23 – October 22

When was the last time you complimented your sweetheart? You've been spending too much time on your own issues. Give them a break and focus on joy.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 – November 21

Connect to something bigger than yourself. What's holding you back from becoming more politically active or getting involved in a community project? You might meet people that invigorate you.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 – December 21

Admit it, you've got things you need to talk about, just maybe not with your sweetheart. When was the last time you called up a friend? You can't sweep everything under the rug, Sagittarius.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 – January 19

Focusing on beauty and self-care is all good and well, but remember: Self-care also means doing hard things, like finishing projects, calling doctors, and cleaning.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 – February 18

Your partner's ridiculous expectations are weighing you down. Socially, you should try to be more approachable. Maybe drop the phone. You've been missing out.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 – March 20