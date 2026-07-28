Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

What do the stars have in store for you this Tuesday? Your daily horoscope has the advice you need. Don't let love, luck, or adventure pass you by. Astrology has the scoop.

Your free horoscope for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 7/28/2026. © unsplash/Alexander Andrews The vibe this Tuesday is asking for imagination. You may want to throw logic out the window. Astrology can help you prioritize your intuition. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is almost full. Let that lunar light help you reflect. How is your love life? Does your health need some attention? Could you use a new challenge? Are you exercising self-compassion? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2026 Your horoscope can tell you if you should stay the course or make a radical change this Tuesday. The stars can see the future and help you create the life of your dreams. What are you waiting for?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You’re making steady, noticeable progress in every area of life. Some things seem to come effortlessly, but not everything is easy. Keep trucking.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Let the power of love dissolve your fears. Relax and bask in the sun. You deserve peace. Share your wild ideas for the future; your friends or boo could make them come true.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You don't want superficial small talk. You want to dig deep and get to know people's souls. Today you're all about intensity. That can have consequences.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've got strength in spades. The question is: can you also be tender? Imagination asks you to open up. A misstep could lead to something exciting.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Hold your horses. There is wisdom in the old axiom: look before you leap. It's smoothing sailing at work. You may need to try something new.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your charm can make for real harmony. Speak up about that problem; your family deserves to know what's been eating at you. Letting out feelings is good for you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Romance has many forms. Sometimes a true sign of love is doing that horrible, annoying chore. Take out the trash, and your love will thank you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've been a stellar saver, Scorpio. You deserve a treat – or five. What's holding you back? Head to the movies or a fancy dinner. You could even invite that crush to come with.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Being serious has its place, but so does play. Shake yourself silly when emotions get a little heavy. Your balance doesn't agree with that spending.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Trust your gut. You've got this, Capricorn. Dare to show your humorous side; work a joke into your next presentation or conversation. The results will amaze you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Right now, expressing yourself is easy. Take that leap of faith and say what's on your mind. You may divide a crowd with your words, but you will connect with your people.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20