Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 31, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

Will this Friday be a fun day, or do the stars have other plans for you? Check out your daily horoscope to find out what's coming your way. You can avoid stress by following stellar advice.

Your free horoscope for Friday, July 31, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 7/31/2026. © unsplash/Ibrahim Shabil It's the last Friday in July. Have you been celebrating summer to the max? Even if you don't love the heat, the summer sun has real energy-raising power. Don't forget to make time to soak up that solar energy. You've got to bottle it up in your body for the winter. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the Moon is waning in Aquarius before it moves into Pisces. Take time out this Friday for an end-of-month review of your work, love, health, and wealth. What made you happy, and what joy can you carry with you? The stars can help you seize the right moment to go for your dreams. Get the scoop on the stellar energy coming today!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Did you crash and burn? Failures and mistakes happen to the best of us. Get up and shake it off – yes, literally. You need a dance break, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Are you letting your inner critic bully you? Don't let that mean voice in your head run the show. Try to channel this self-hate into something productive. Make art or do some rage cleaning.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have a good memory, but when a good idea strikes, you need to make note of it. Just jot it down. You'll have more space in your head if you unload some of those brilliant thoughts.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't downplay your shine. You have real talents, Cancer, and they belong in the spotlight. Today isn't great for big purchases. Just wait; summer sales are coming.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Feeling energized? That could be thanks to the planet of abundance, Jupiter. Use this energy to get down to business. You've got ambition; now you just need to do the work.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't let all your varied desires stop you in your tracks. Pick one – it doesn't matter which – and take a step. Goals are met with persistance. You don't have to sprint.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The lunar energy may make you more ambitious at work or in love this Friday. Abundance comes to those willing to do some gathering. Rake it in, Libra.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Those problems and worries are going to melt like lemon drops. Be on the lookout; a wave of love could knock you off your feet. Try something you've always dreamed of today.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stop waiting for it to rain men (or women), money, or magic. You've got to make your own luck, Sagittarius. There are challenges at work, but when you're off the clock, you should put them to bed.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Double-check your math, you silly sea goat. You may have missed something. You have more wealth than you think. It just may not come in the form of cold, hard cash.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

What's your first reaction to canceled plans? If you feel elated, you may need to take a beat. Have you been overpacking your planner? A varied diet can give you a mood boost.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20