Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 31, 2026
Will this Friday be a fun day, or do the stars have other plans for you? Check out your daily horoscope to find out what's coming your way. You can avoid stress by following stellar advice.
Your free horoscope for Friday, July 31, 2026
It's the last Friday in July.
Have you been celebrating summer to the max? Even if you don't love the heat, the summer sun has real energy-raising power.
Don't forget to make time to soak up that solar energy. You've got to bottle it up in your body for the winter.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the Moon is waning in Aquarius before it moves into Pisces.
Take time out this Friday for an end-of-month review of your work, love, health, and wealth. What made you happy, and what joy can you carry with you?
The stars can help you seize the right moment to go for your dreams. Get the scoop on the stellar energy coming today!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Did you crash and burn? Failures and mistakes happen to the best of us. Get up and shake it off – yes, literally. You need a dance break, Aries.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Are you letting your inner critic bully you? Don't let that mean voice in your head run the show. Try to channel this self-hate into something productive. Make art or do some rage cleaning.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You have a good memory, but when a good idea strikes, you need to make note of it. Just jot it down. You'll have more space in your head if you unload some of those brilliant thoughts.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't downplay your shine. You have real talents, Cancer, and they belong in the spotlight. Today isn't great for big purchases. Just wait; summer sales are coming.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Feeling energized? That could be thanks to the planet of abundance, Jupiter. Use this energy to get down to business. You've got ambition; now you just need to do the work.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Don't let all your varied desires stop you in your tracks. Pick one – it doesn't matter which – and take a step. Goals are met with persistance. You don't have to sprint.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
The lunar energy may make you more ambitious at work or in love this Friday. Abundance comes to those willing to do some gathering. Rake it in, Libra.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Those problems and worries are going to melt like lemon drops. Be on the lookout; a wave of love could knock you off your feet. Try something you've always dreamed of today.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Stop waiting for it to rain men (or women), money, or magic. You've got to make your own luck, Sagittarius. There are challenges at work, but when you're off the clock, you should put them to bed.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Double-check your math, you silly sea goat. You may have missed something. You have more wealth than you think. It just may not come in the form of cold, hard cash.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
What's your first reaction to canceled plans? If you feel elated, you may need to take a beat. Have you been overpacking your planner? A varied diet can give you a mood boost.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Pisces, you've got a real eye for detail today. This kind of focus will help you grow. Just don't get overcritical in social situations. No one likes it when you poke holes in a humorous story. Sometimes it's not all about the facts.
Cover photo: unsplash/Ibrahim Shabil