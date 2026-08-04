Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

By Jamie Grasse

Your daily horoscope can tell you what the stars have in store for you this Tuesday. Are you looking for love, or are you more focused on growth? Whatever you're currently fixated on, the stars have some sage advice.

Your free horoscope for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 © unsplash/The New York Public Library The moon is waning in Aries this Tuesday. That could make some signs try to find solutions faster than they should. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you can't just slap a Band-Aid on every wound. The stars can help you find peace with the current pace. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 2, 2026 Your horoscope has suggestions for your restless energy. Should you be heading out on the hunt for a new love or adventure, or should you be using your vigor to kick-start that new exercise plan? Whatever your goals revolve around, be it love, health, career, or wealth, the stars can give you a boost. A little star dust can go a long way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Treat yourself to a creative break. Most of the time, all-or-nothing is your motto. Just remember there is a middle way. There's a time for perfectionism, but it's not today.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Love isn't always about long, meaningful looks and poetry. Romance can be silly, Taurus. Do make that dumb joke. You don't need to get hung up on one failed project. You can't continue like this. Make a change.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You need to blow off some steam. Don't unleash your feelings of tension on someone or something undeserving. Don't kick the can down the road. Make sure you are acting based on facts and not just your passing mood.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The vibes are right for being kind to yourself. Cancer, what have you been overcritical about lately? You feel like your boo is too busy for you. Say something.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You need a cross breeze; it's cooling. Leo, you've been going so hard you're almost overheating. Figure out how to decrease the friction in your life; you do not need any extra pressure.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Be more tolerant of those who are not as resilient as you. A development in your job keeps you running. Don't go overboard with your financial expectations; money doesn't grow on trees.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your cadence is up, and you're hitting your goals. Make time for a break. Winners like you deserve a little respite. Make this Tuesday festive with a treat, or go out and meet friends. You can't work or study all the time, Libra.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let your thoughts drive you mad. Talk your woes through with someone who cares. That friendship drama requires you to step back. You wouldn't want to say something you might regret.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Hydration is, in fact, important. Relationships have seasons. Sagittarius, romance like a garden requires cultivation. Your loved ones need a sign of your affection.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Hold the course, you sea goat. You can't let clouds or a storm push you around. Pivot when you need to, but don't abandon ship, project, or relationship. Going for your goals requires grit. Believe it or not, you've got that!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your energy is waning. Ask yourself what you need to recharge. You've got a lot to juggle these days. Take a good book into the sun or chat with a loved one. Security is coming financially.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20