Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 17, 2026
Will your Friday be full of love and romance? Your daily horoscope can tell you what kind of vibes the stars have in store for you. Maybe today will be lucky and spicy?
Your free horoscope on Friday, July 17, 2026
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the sun is in Cancer, and the moon is in waxing in Virgo.
Your free daily horoscope for July 17 can tell you what these lunar and solar positions mean for you. For some, today could be all about risk-taking, while others need to play it safe.
How is Cancer Season 2026 treating you this year? Usually, this summer season is about deep emotional dives and family connections.
Could you be suffering from a little summertime sadness? If you are, astrology can help lift you up and let those pesky feelings go.
When it comes to love, harmony, career, finances, or health, the stars have some insights into your life.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Make sure everyone knows how reliable you are and what you can do. A spontaneous decision can give your love life new energy.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't get caught up on the small stuff. You need your power for what's important. Financial security takes planning.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Sensitive romantics are going through a rough patch. Love, however, doesn't rest. Get ready for sparks where you least expect them. Attached Geminis need to focus on their boo.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You're not really getting going right now. You're in a dreamy mood and find it hard to focus. Your sweetheart is especially receptive to a generous dose of cuddles.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Don't push yourself today, not physically and not mentally. Take a break. Do the work at hand, and take a deep dive. But if you start getting strung out, stop.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Bob and weave! Spats of all shapes and sizes abound. Do what you can to avoid a conflict today. Luckily, you can always tell your loved ones how you feel.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Slow your role, Libra. If you're calm, you'll be more capable of chilling out. Don't doubt your ability to radiate charm. You are irresistible.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
People trust you, Scorpio. Don't let them down. Tackling professional matters with the right amount of seriousness is key. Remember, you can crack a joke. Just don't rush into anything.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Don't expect any thanks for your hard work. Give yourself a pat on the back and admire your own efforts. Watch your tongue; you don't want to make any promises you can't keep, especially in love.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Have confidence and put your communication skills to work. Your efforts will pay off, just check your bank account.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Flirt with confidence; something interesting may develop. You'll do anything for a compliment or admiration. That doesn't go over well with your loved ones.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Your smarts will pave the way to success. Learning awakens your ambition to forge new paths personally and professionally. The best things take lots of effort, Pisces.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dawid Zawiła