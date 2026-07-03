Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 3, 2026
Love gives us wings, but sometimes it knocks us out of the sky. Find out whether the stars can help with matters of the heart in your daily horoscope. Could this Friday be your lucky day?
Your free horoscope on Friday, July 3, 2026
The daily horoscope for July 3 has the astro news you need. It reveals each of the 12 zodiac signs' luck and provides important tips to weather any storm.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waning in the air sign of Aquarius.
Take a moment to think about how you deal with emotions. Do you let them wash over you, or do you try to push them away?
Your horoscope may have the advice you need to deal with that important decision or the boost you need to talk to your crush.
Every day the stars tinkle, so you might as well borrow a little sparkle to brighten your day!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You've got great opportunities to grow professionally. Now's the time for short trips and micro-adventures. Friday is perfect for hanging out with friends.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Your team values your abilities and likes working with you. Everyone respects your financial savvyness.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Before you make that decision, think about what it could mean for your future. Taking time for big moves makes sense. Don't choose on a whim. Think about what you've achieved so far and then plan for success.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You've earned the right to relax after all that hard work. Sink deep into the couch and dream. Ask yourself if you need a new challenge to prove your skills.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're not at your best, so don't push yourself too hard. Your friends' care and support always helps. Make sure you're paying it forward when you can.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You're active and like to take on leadership roles. You feel totally in tune with your partner and family. Enjoy the closeness. Make time for your friends.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Give in more often, and you'll be amazed. Things with the family are great. It's all like a happy little cuddle bundle.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your alone time is super important, but make sure you aren't neglecting your partner. You can breathe a sign of relief – that big project is finally over.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Singles need to take a beat to sort out their feelings. All that constant pressure to be upbeat is exhausting. Don't hold grudges. Life is too short for that kind of animosity.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Muster your strength, and new doors will open. Don't worry about running into a dispute. You have well-thought-out arguments ready.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're a great support person. You exude trust and security. These traits are great for everyone. Your boo would love a small token of your love.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Hang in there a little longer, and things will start to ease up. Soon you'll have a better overview. When it comes to negotiations, it's better not to push for everything all at once. It's a give and take.
Cover photo: 123RF/antstang