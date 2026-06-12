Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 12, 2026

Do you dare to let the daily horoscope give you a glimpse into the future?

Your free horoscope on Friday, June 12, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 6/12/2026. © 123rf.com/alisafoytik All the zodiac signs – from Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, to Aries – can let the stars, moon, and planets guide them. On Friday, the moon is waning in the earth sign of Taurus. That makes today a good day for focusing on stability. Are you feeling balanced, or do you need to make some changes? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, June 11, 2026 Luckily, each and every sign can get the inspiration they need from the horoscope. A small astrological tip can make all the difference. What are you waiting for? Stop clutching your pearls, and take a leap of faith.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Taking a beat to check in on your own feelings can prevent problems. Holding on to your health, both mental and physical, should be a priority. Openness will sharpen your mind and lead to real connections.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've got more than one chance to improve your situation. Don't overestimate your abilities, and you'll achieve much more. You just might get that loan. Financially, things are going your way – make those investments.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't get intimidated, just because someone else is boasting. You're powerful, so show your strength. Be authentic, and hold on to your balance.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's ok to let that invitation tempt you – just consider the potential consequences. Take a good look at yourself in the mirror. You're stunning.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Take control of your romance. Articulate your wants and needs, and don't let anyone tell you what you crave. You've got to work on that irksome issue; no one else can.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Even attached Virgos may find themselves feeling lonely. You're having trouble connecting at the moment. You're stuck in your daydreams and finding concentration challenging.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't just give up at the first sign of resistance. Libra, you don't need a thousand more obligations. Stay in your lane, and find a way to let go of the day-to-day stress.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You can't postpone that romantic decision any longer, and you can't keep compromising. Stand by your goals. Happiness doesn't just happen; you've got to work for it.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't be so stubborn and show some understanding. Your family has been waiting a long time for you to make the first conciliatory move. Even if things haven't always been easy, who's to say that they won't change?

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Sometimes it rains, sometimes there's sunshine. Change makes things exciting, Capricorn. Don't base your decision to flirt on the weather report or any external pressures; let your feelings guide you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You like someone for their crazy ideas. You know how to focus, which means collecting facts comes easily. Stay oriented and seize your chance.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20