Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 5, 2026

Get the celestial support you need to make brilliant plans for the future and today. Your daily horoscope has the wisdom you need to stride with confidence this Friday.

Your free horoscope on Friday, June 5, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 6/5/2026. © 123RF/zhanna26 Astrology offers fresh perspectives and surprising insights into your love life, health, and career opportunities. The stars can help you figure out what's empowering and what's draining. Horoscopes can help you toward a happy and fulfilling future. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Don’t linger in the past – live in the here and now! Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: you've got the power.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Expressing your contentment is easy because you feel super balanced. Keep being curious and learning. That's the only way to win in the long term.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Those dreams can come true, Taurus. Be open about who you like and desire.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Do you really know what your partner wants? Ask them, Gemini. The vibes are right for exchanging ideas.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have smarts and see connections. There's nothing more beautiful than love. Focus on connection and forgiveness.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Unattached lions may make an exciting connection. It could lead to something more. The daily grind gets harder when you waste time.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Virgo, your sweetheart has a surprise for you. You two deserve a night out with treats. The stars are on your side, singles, so get ready for something exciting.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Enjoy those small successes! Try not to interfere without being asked. You don't want to step on any toes.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You feel like the dust has settled in your personal life. Are you ready for some erotic sparks? Give in and enjoy.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You love variety and are open to new ideas. Stop debating and try to put your inspiration into action. You're doing right by friends and family; ignore any whining.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't expect any super intense romantic moments in the near future. Capricorn, you can't push your own sentiments as universal truths, or you'll miss out.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You'll work your way through those issues. You will feel safe soon. Respond to your boo's super clear signals.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20