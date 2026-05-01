Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 1, 2026

It's a full moon this Friday! Are you ready to howl? Your daily horoscope can help you seize this lunar power and bend it to your will.

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 1, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/1/2026. © 123RF/annexs2 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces:

This Friday's full moon, also known as the flower moon, heralds a time of creative reinvention. Dare to break out of your shell! It's time to bloom. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, April 30, 2026 Astrology has the support you need to make those pesky everyday decisions. The daily horoscope can help you harness your power and try something new. Don't let any golden opportunities pass you by! Let the wisdom of the stars improve your love life, work, and health.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Everything is running like clockwork. You're even getting on well with the competition. Still, you need to be on the lookout. You don't want anyone to pull the rug out from under you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Emotional and physical closeness make you more balanced. Tell the people you love what you need. They can't read your mind. It's a wonderful time to invest in a hobby you love.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Get ready for an explosive encounter. Your partner might be feeling nervous. Don't be too secretive or avoid a confrontation. You may discover something new about yourself today.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're feeling strong. Dare to fall in love today! You've got a magical charisma. Take your time with life's puzzles. Sometimes confronting your limits can lead to deep insights.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Good news and some novelty are about to boost your mood. You're craving freedom and space. Romance might make you restless. If you decide to break out, don't lose yourself in fleeting adventures.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't make other people's problems your own. This'll take the pressure off and bring relief. Let yourself be more self-confident. Embrace your power and strength.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can't seem to decide between being super adventurous or committing to one path. That's okay, as long as you're feeling good. Things are easier than you think.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The bond you share with your sweetheart is like an anchor. You might need to spice things up. Break out of your everyday routine, and dare to try something completely different.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's time to stop saying "yes" when you mean "no." People will respect you for making your boundaries clear. Tensions could run high at work. Stay calm, and let the storm clouds pass over.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

People really believe in your financial savvy. Don't abuse that trust. Beware of adding more tasks onto your plate; you've got too much to take care of already.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Pay attention to your finances! You have to be disciplined and reliable. Beautiful constellations conjure up romantic momentum. What you need is to start playing again.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20