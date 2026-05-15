Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 15, 2026

Will your Friday be full of hurdles or easy-going? Your daily horoscope can tell you what the universe has in store. Don't miss out on any celestial advice!

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 15, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/15/2026. © 123RF/elisemab The horoscope has important messages for all the zodiac signs. The moon is the smallest of slivers this Friday in the earth sign of Taurus. Some may find this makes them feel stubborn. Your horoscope can help you figure out if you're on the wrong track professionally or if success is close. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Astrology can show you the way, but it comes down to a question of trust. Do you feel the pull of the stars, and do you dare to let them guide the way? Let your reading for Friday wash over you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have to listen to your partner's opinion, even when you're feeling reluctant. Enjoy things in moderation. You've got to save that energy.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Faithfulness and loyalty are required now. You've got strong, deep feelings. You are sensitive, compassionate, and understanding. You can tell when someone is suffering.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Hydration is good for you. Get your sips in, Gemini. Continuous effort and patience will lead to success.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your imagination knows no bounds, and normal tasks bore you. Make decisions quickly, and good times will follow. Just remember, you need sleep to hold on to that positivity.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You can rattle off ideas like a slot machine. Plus, the doing also comes easily. Your colleagues are in awe of your skills. Others see your confidence and optimism. Keep it up, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Are you ready for hours of intimate connection? You've got the chance for real romance with your boo or loved one. Just make sure not to let that busy brain of yours wander. You don't want to appear unfocused.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

No matter what you have planned, your sweetheart is always happy to join in. Avoid a hectic pace and practice patience and composure.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You have to get your act together and give your partner the room they need to breathe. The stars are smiling on singles. Get ready to do a real victory dance, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's tempting to get involved in those arguments, but don't give in, or your suffering will be long-term. Your communication is stellar right now. Good things are coming. Stay calm and objective in your deliberations and negotiations.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your stomach's on strike because of all that junk you're eating. Don't fly off the handle just because you've encountered pushback at work.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You know how to bring momentum into love. Trust yourself. Use your imagination and your mind; then success will follow your touch.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20