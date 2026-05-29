Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 29, 2026
Could luck be about to make this Friday a super fun day? The stars have the scoop on the astrological powers coming your way. Use your daily horoscope to make the most of today!
Your free horoscope on Friday, May 29, 2026
This Friday could heal some signs while filling others with confidence.
Friday's horoscope has news for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Sagittarius.
The moon is waxing in Scorpio. Life is too short to be gloomy, even if you're moody.
Are you one of the star signs that needs to learn to let go and look toward the future? Or are you due for some luck at work or school?
The stars have the inspiration you need to make that important life decision. Plus, they can help you focus your energy.
What are you waiting for? Find out what waves are coming your way.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Taking care of your lover's needs is powerful. It deepens connections and brings harmony.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
All your verve and confidence have people impressed. It's a great time to be with friends. Go out!
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You know all the right ways to treat your boo. Don't brood if someone insults you. Address the issue, Gemini.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't leave your partner out in the could. They are counting on your support. Be the strong shoulder they need.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're having a tough time focusing on that task. Take a break and plan a vacation. You need rest to get back on track.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You keep trying to push away a certain set of responsibilities. They do need your attention, Virgo. Monitoring your love's every mood is no good. They sense your distrust, and it hurts.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Working out with friends will put an end to any drudgery. It'll even make exercise fun. Trust yourself. You know who's a good match. Dare to let your confidence show.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
The weekend is coming, and it'll give you time to recharge. You're so cute, you can't go out without someone trying to talk to you. Fate has got one heck of a cocktail brewing for you.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Cast off those tired ways of thinking and being. New challenges await! The sweet moments are good, but the sour times provide a needed contrast.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Don't overdo it when working out. You keep pushing yourself awfully hard. When it comes to work, there are finally a few exciting opportunities on the horizon. It's all going according to plan, so don't stress.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Watch your step, some colleagues are hoping you'll trip. Get together with people who make you laugh.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You’re having a hard time, and all you want is to be cuddled up in your partner’s arms. It's high time you faced those family tensions head-on. Speak your mind and don't accept any ifs, ands, or buts!
Cover photo: 123RF/sliper84