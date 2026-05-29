Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 29, 2026

Could luck be about to make this Friday a super fun day? The stars have the scoop on the astrological powers coming your way. Use your daily horoscope to make the most of today!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/29/2026. © 123RF/sliper84

This Friday could heal some signs while filling others with confidence.

Friday's horoscope has news for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Sagittarius.

The moon is waxing in Scorpio. Life is too short to be gloomy, even if you're moody.

Are you one of the star signs that needs to learn to let go and look toward the future? Or are you due for some luck at work or school?

The stars have the inspiration you need to make that important life decision. Plus, they can help you focus your energy.

What are you waiting for? Find out what waves are coming your way.