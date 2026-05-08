Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 8, 2026

What kind of Friday vibes are coming your way? Will the waning move push you to try new things? Your daily horoscope can help you reach your dreams. What are you waiting for? Trust the stars.

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 8, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/8/2026. © 123RF/iiuliawhite People have been fascinated by the power of astrology since ancient times. Astrologers know how the movement of the stars can influence our lives. Are you in top form health-wise? Is your relationship thriving? Should you sort out your finances? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 7, 2026 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: it's a good time to make moves. The moon is waning in the earth sign of Capricorn this Friday. This lunar energy sends determined vibes this way. Your horoscope can help you direct this powerful energy and go for your goals.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are open to new people and variety. Your sweetheart might misunderstand this. You can only get a healthy body through dedicated care.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The path of least resistance is comfy, but does it lead you to your goal? Have some courage, and dare to fight. You'll learn to be more direct while going for your dreams. You have the power to change and grow.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's high time you took a hard look at the future. How do you want it to look? Everything is healing. Health-wise, you're feeling good.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The sun's position has you wanting more. Don't turn your whole world upside down today, but do expect changes. It's a good time to open yourself up creatively. Dare to let those emotions in; just don't lose your head.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Watch out at work. Someone is trying to pull the rug out from under you. You can communicate those feelings. This makes for exciting, flirtatious conversations. You'll be understood.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

When you're content, everyone can tell. You don't need to be modest. Come out of your shell. Use your common sense, and you'll walk the path to growth. Don't ignore the signs, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Show off those talents. You might not be in the best mood, but you're strong and ready to move.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Gentle words will help you calm down. It's okay to have an outburst every once in a while. It's all good, Scorpio. You can afford that purchase and fulfill those dreams.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A win frees you from your inferiority complexes and fears. Focus on the big picture, and you'll make all the right moves.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You'll get noticed because of your reassuring manner. Remember, you can say no. You're taking a lot on.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The universe wants you happy, flirting, and laughing. Get ready for a sweet romantic journey. Dare to let in all those warm and fuzzy feelings.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20