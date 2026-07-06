Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 6, 2026

What do you need this Monday, July 6? Are you looking for love or having trouble deciding what your next move should be? The daily horoscope can help.

Your free horoscope on Monday, July 6, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/6/2026. Astrology has a message for everyone, every day. The free daily horoscope for Monday, July 6, 2026, has advice for each of the 12 star signs. Virgo, Libra, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio, Leo, Gemini, Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Sagittarius, and Cancer: The moon is waning in Pisces before moving into Aries. That means this Monday will pick up as the day goes on. Drink your coffee slowly and rev up if you can; things could get exciting! Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 5, 2026 Regardless of what you're seeking, the stars should remind you to stay true to yourself in everything from work to love and wealth. Your horoscope can help you deal with that pesky decision or muster up the courage you need. What are you waiting for? Let the stars help you find an extra dose of joy.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

The weather is taking a toll on your energy levels. Get something cool in your cup and take deep breaths. Taking a beat can be good for a wild fire sign like you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The current vibes aren't bringing peace. Tension is in the air, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Use this to power your leap into the future of your dreams.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your smarts pave the way to success. It's okay to lean on friends, but don't let them sway you from your goals or dreams.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Accepting your own imperfections is a hard pill to swallow. But you'll be better for it. Forgiveness is key for both yourself and others.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Show a bit more tolerance. Give yourself and your sweetheart a little more freedom. If you don't care for jealousy, tell your partner.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You can't keep hiding from your love; they are starting to see through your excuses. Don't overdo it. Taking breaks is key.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can't keep pushing that important talk off. Patience will get you through. Let connections grow.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

All you do is push and criticize lately. It's not good for peace with your family. Attached Scorpios and those looking for love should expect good connections. Just don't go bearing your soul to someone before you vet them.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can do it, Sagittarius. Just say no. People-pleasing won't help you get to your dreams. Take time out and go outside. It'll give you the boost of energy and inspiration you need.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You don't want to admit it, but your boo has a great idea. Stay organized, and don't let anyone dump their work on you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

That tummy of yours needs some gentle care. Watch what you're eating. You've got a real knack for dealing with people thanks to your charisma and confidence.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20