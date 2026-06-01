Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 1, 2026
Sometimes the stars' messages are subtle, and other times they hit you like a celestial wallop. Your daily horoscope can help you get a grip on the energies about to shake up your Monday.
Your free horoscope on Monday, June 1, 2026
Do you feel dissatisfied and want to tackle the problem head-on? Then it’s high time for a little cosmic inspiration.
Every zodiac sign can find wisdom in their horoscope!
Enjoy each day and seize the opportunities that come your way in love or career. Those who linger in the past will miss the train to the future.
Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: if you need a breath of fresh astrological air, you’ve come to the right place.
Take your destiny into your own hands, and create the life of your dreams!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You’re too thin‑skinned! No one is out to get you. Aries, they like you. It's time to address that issue you've been putting off. Express what moves you deep inside.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Intense and exciting sparks of love especially flare up for singles. You’re being too stubborn. In negotiations, rely more on diplomacy.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Keep judging others mercilessly, and you’ll keep getting rejected. Your decisive demeanor doesn’t always win you friends and approval.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You create a crackling, electric atmosphere. If you let it, a lot is headed your way. Don’t dwell on missed opportunities. You have so much talent; you just haven’t realized it yet.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Can't shake those thoughts about your old love? Maybe you should reach out. You've got the momentum you need to tackle that issue. Act deliberately and thoughtfully.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Minor quarrels can arise due to external circumstances. You shouldn't overthink them. Trust your understanding of money.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Making the right decision is key. You've got a good feel for things. Don't exaggerate your feelings in that romantic argument. You need to make a sober assessment and aim for change.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Isn't it fun to share romantic ideas? People enjoy your company, thanks to your ability to listen.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Feeling mentally tense? Treat yourself to something sweet. First impressions matter, Sag. Take note if someone rubs you the wrong way.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You need to take a stand, but first check your finances. Someone is trying to pressure you. Hold your ground.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Gentle words soothe your soul. You finally feel a little more energetic, and your strength is returning. Use this for demanding tasks.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You’re tense, and it's taking a toll on harmony at home. Get disciplined, or you’ll end up in a bind. You may need to take some time out and do some real reflecting.
Cover photo: 123rf.com/paseven