Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 15, 2026

What does your daily horoscope say about your love life this Monday? Are exciting adventures on the horizon? The stars can give you the scoop on the vibes that are coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Monday, June 15, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/15/2026. © 123RF/pasiphae Get a little inspiration from the stars. Every zodiac sign can take control of their own life. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – each sign now has the chance to dive into the wonderful world of astrology. This Monday boasts a New Moon in Gemini. Now is the time to take a hard look at your own inner monologue. How are you treating yourself? Could you be a little sweeter? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, June 13, 2026 You've got the power to love yourself better than anyone else, so what's holding you back? Be curious about what the stars reveal for you this Monday. Read on and seize the day.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Go get a check-up. Sometimes, having someone in a white coat tell you it's all good is reassuring. You'll find that bounce in your step again. Shake off those feelings of unease.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A difficult situation seems to be clearing up. Don't get overconfident, though: tensions may build up again. Don't let your fears steer. Focus on making peace with yourself. It's all about finding the right framework.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You’ve found the partner who shares your dreams and desires. Share your sentiments about being together forever and you'll find them reflected. Enjoy the pure magic of the moment.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The facts are clear, now it's just a matter of how you handle them. It's high time you started taking care of yourself.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're obsessed with an intriguing idea and you need to get to work on it. Remember: no risk, no fun. Leo, let go of your fears.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

What you want to do is hang out with your besties. Virgo, it's a good time to make those renovations and plans.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Stay away from negative nancies. Bask in that good mood and focus on what you can do. Now isn't the time to postpone challenging tasks.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

There is a time and a place to assert yourself, but it's not always worth it. You're craving change, but haven't figured out the exact direction. Be patient and follow your intuition. The signs are coming.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's time for a fresh start. The lazy lifestyle no longer suits. Why do you always play the cool realist? That's not who you are. Show off that big heart of yours.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It feels great when money rolls in. Just don't get reckless. Make a clear plan and manage your wins. You may think you know what your partner needs. It's better to ask than to assume.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're about to get some financial help. Things will sort themselves out. Do what you can to stay calm and wait it out. Sometimes you have extreme reactions to your surroundings.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20