Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 29, 2026

Are you hoping for love, or are you looking for wealth? Your daily horoscope can tell you what today's full moon and stars have in store for you. Don't let any good vibes pass you by. Let the stars give you a boost this Monday!

Your free horoscope on Monday, June 29, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/29/2026. © 123rf.com/kisslilly If you want to grow and take control of your destiny, then now's the time to harness some celestial energy. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: It's a full moon in Capricorn. The Strawberry moon symbolizes abundance and full bloom. Take a moment to recognize the beauty in your life. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, June 27, 2026 Make a list of the good stuff, and soak up some extra lunar power today. Every zodiac sign can find magic in their personal horoscope. Read your astro‑news now and discover what areas the stars are smiling on.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your friends can be the best listeners. Open up, Aries, and enjoy hours of pleasant company. Think before you judge others; you're a little unfiltered.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Taurus, you feel good. Singles shouldn't stay home today. It's time to go out and let your charm shine.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

To reach those lofty goals, you'll have to make some sacrifices. This might mean you don't get to do everything you want to do. Don't let a know-it-all get under your skin.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The moon is imbuing you with strength. Use this power for that pet project. Honesty will add meaning to your relationships.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The daily grind isn't doing it for you. You've got to find inspiration elsewhere. Don't be tempted away from your own path. Eroticism is front and center for singles and couples. Embrace it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Taking time out to do nothing is good for your nerves. Just because your accounts are looking good doesn't mean you can be reckless. Make a clear plan and figure out how to manage your finances.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

All that alone time is starting to irk your partner. Finally, that project at work is done and some tension falls away.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Tread carefully. You don't want to overshoot by biting off more than you can chew. You're in great spirits and super resilient.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

How much more does your partner need to do before you trust them? Ask yourself what the root of your fear is. Do a better job prepping for the next round of discussions.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Commit to that new project, but be discreet about it. Only by giving it your all will you get ahead. You've got this, Capricorn.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Voice your opinion, but watch your tone so as not to exacerbate tensions. Now is the moment to make a move, Aquarius, even if you don't want to. It's time to show your true colors.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20