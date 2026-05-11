Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 11, 2026

Are you ready to take control of your destiny this Monday? The daily horoscope can help build you up. The stars know what's coming your way!

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 11, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/11/2026. © 123RF/mpfoto71 According to astrology, all the zodiac signs are subject to the influences of the heavenly bodies. The question is, how are the planetary movements pushing you around today? The moon is waning in Pisces, which can make some feel a little fickle this Monday. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 10, 2026 The sun is steady in the earth sign of Taurus, making today a good day for work or reflection. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: let the stars help you find the romance you crave or make that career change. Use your horoscope to build yourself up and take control of your dreams!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Venus is sending you some energy for love. Let go of all that restraint and go for it. Work-wise, preparation is key. Make sure your ready for the next talk.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Exercise is good for you – just remember moderation is best. Don't overdo it and hurt yourself. You'd love it if the universe would give you a schedule of what's to come, but it doesn't work that way, Taurus. That'd take out all the fun!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Compliments are addicting. Gemini, you know you can pat yourself on the back, too. Try to accept yourself as you are. Get your act together, or your boo might throw in the towel!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've got a chance to show off all your passion. It'll do your relationship good. Think carefully about your words.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Follow instructions, even if you don't always understand them. The stars are sending luck to single Leos. You'll be doing a real victory dance soon.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Try to bring important matters to a quick conclusion. You're full of energy and drive. But take care, you don't want to be explosive.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Dare to let yourself smile without a care. You're full of joy and energy. Do what you can to lift others up. Romance is calling your name.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You should avoid extravagant purchases in the near future. It might not look like it, but there's something positive coming.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Be careful: you don't want to upset someone by making negative comments. Try to use all that energy more sensibly. Use your inner strength to reach your goals more quickly.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your yearning for action makes you unstoppable, but it doesn't mean you can throw money at useless things. Besides, you keep losing track of stuff. You need a budget.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

That jealousy is poison. It won't help a thing. Have more confidence in yourself at work.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20