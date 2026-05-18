Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 18, 2026

Whether you're looking for happiness in love, a health boost, or a new career start, the stars have some advice for you this Monday. Your daily horoscope can help you use the powers of the universe to your advantage.

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 18, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/18/2026. © Unsplash/Patrick Fore It's okay to feel heavy, down, and deep. These hard feelings make the lighter ones that much better. If you are looking for cosmic inspiration to bring your soul and body into harmony, look no further than your daily horoscope. Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: the moon is waxing in Gemini. This air sign energy demands spontaneity. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Take that early exit, or dare to try something new. Muster up your courage and make that joke or new connection. You've got the power to make today wonderful! Take every opportunity that comes your way. Your daily horoscope can help bolster your courage.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your career is taking off. Things couldn't be better, right? Don't burn yourself out. You've got to get some rest.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you keep taking risks, you have to be ready for things to go wrong. You'll get through that difficult time.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Just because things are a little quieter doesn't mean it's boring. Break time is over, and your libido is revving up. A friend has been waiting to hear from you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Hold that criticism back. You might not have the objective view you think you do. Make sure you pick a good team, and success will follow.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you don't turn up that determination, you won't get anywhere with your partner. That business of yours won't get off the ground unless you focus on making the right contacts. You may need to jazz things up.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

People have high expectations of you and your knowledge. You can fix messy situations with relative ease. This skill makes you irreplaceable at work.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You and your partner are two peas in a pod. Enjoy the banter. Your talent is in high demand. Start enjoying that road to success.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Work on your fitness again. In the past, you have rested too much on your laurels. It's time to find a new goal that motivates you.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's a wonderful time for lovers. You react sensitively to your boo. Harmony is in the air.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Listen to your body; it will tell you what it needs. Pay attention, your health is priceless. Do what you want to do and enjoy it; just tread with care.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Use your calming influence to resolve family spats. That current tendency to carelessness leads to mistakes. Financially, don't start any experiments. What you need is a solid plan.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20