Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 25, 2026

What do the stars and planets have to say about your future? Your daily horoscope for Monday has important cosmic news for you. Don't miss out on any sage advice on love or wealth!

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 25, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/25/2026. © 123RF/maya23k There's nothing wrong with wanting to start over. A big part of life is about learning from mistakes and past experiences. Every day offers new opportunities to grow and learn. Your horoscope can help you focus on what area needs to change. Aquarius, Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Capricorn, Libra, Pisces, Virgo, Cancer, and Leo: the moon is waxing in Libra.

Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 24, 2026 At this time of the month, and with this moon, it's a great chance to reevaluate your work-life balance. How do things look in love, at work, and with your health? Is it time to take a step back or to hit the ground running?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

How are your relationships? Is there still harmony? You might need to do some work. That sense of well-being may be deceptive.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've got to stand up for that project. Teamwork isn't jiving at the moment. Take a beat if your vanity hurts. You need to address your emotions and any health problems.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Hold on to your overview. Don't get bogged down by the details now. Remember, Gemini, rushing will ruin those beautiful moments.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Why should it be your way or the highway? Work on being more tolerant. You need to give yourself and your love more wiggle room.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you no longer feel anything for your partner, it's time to step away; just make sure you do so with tact. Solutions to tricky problems come easily because you're clever and agile.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If other people react differently than you expect, it just means you've got something more to learn. It's a great time for making new contacts.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

There are some awesome constellations for love right now. Remind your boo you need space to be playful. Singles may meet a new love, but they might also get stuck trying to choose. Listen to your heart; it'll show you the way.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Thanks to those flashes of inspiration, you'll master that challenge. Now isn't the time to make a big change; you might scare your partner away.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got awesome language skills. Take advantage of them and don't hide your light. You need to be more responsive to your partner; they miss your warmth and tenderness.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can take a lot in stride, just don't overburden yourself. Saying "no" is the only way to escape everyday stress. Change requires risk. You've got to sort through your thoughts and feelings.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stick to your savings plan and don't get distracted. You're a great teacher of love, passion, and commitment. Share these qualities.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20