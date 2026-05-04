Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 4, 2026

The heavy burden on your heart will quickly disappear if you open yourself up to the possibility of change. Monday's daily horoscope can help you find a way to make the most of the day!

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 4, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/4/2026. © 123RF/kharchenko Every day brings new opportunities. What do you want to tackle today? Are there issues that need your attention? Courage and an open mind can make happiness and harmony your reality. The horoscope for Monday has the scoop on the vibes coming your way. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 3, 2026 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Are you feeling energized today? Or do you need a few more hours of sleep? Take care, the conjunction of Mars and Jupiter may make tensions rise. Your daily reading can help you navigate any challenge!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Make spontaneous decisions based on your gut feeling. You have the chance to kick off a positive phase. Get ready for your development, both professional and personal, to be supported!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your persistent efforts will gradually pay off. Don't lose patience now. It's a good time to work on ditching that bad habit. Change takes willpower, Taurus.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Things are getting tricky. You can't make up your mind about who you feel more attracted to. Just wait, someone else will appear. You may have taken a deep dive into a project. It's alright to rethink things.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't put yourself under pressure when it comes to flirting. Eros has a mind of his own. You may have to deal with some disappointment. The magic comes with repetition, especially when it comes to working out.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Look to your team if you need help dealing with professional conflict. Together, you're sure to succeed. Don't lose your grip on the facts.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Do what you can to ignore the little bits of fallout from a conflict. Kindness will get you further than criticism. Stand up for yourself, and you'll score.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You might feel like you've got endless energy these days. Libra, avoid extravagant purchases in the near future. Your bank account will thank you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

And just like that, you've got feelings! They might be for someone new or for someone you've known a long time. Professionally, you've hit the jackpot. You're creative, flexible, and smart to boot.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You and everyone else you know are in a financial slump. You can commiserate together and try to think of some ways out.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You and your boo are getting along and having a beautiful time. You have a good grasp on the ebbs and flows around you. Take advantage of this know-how, especially if you're in a leadership position.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Reason and insight can usher in harmony. You'll need to trust your decisions. Singles shouldn't set the bar too high, or they might miss out on someone exciting.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20