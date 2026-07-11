Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 11, 2026
Use the stars to tap into your inner power. Wondering how? Check your free daily horoscope for Saturday. Astrology can help you make your dreams reality!
Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 11, 2026
Don't surrender to your circumstances. You've got the power!
But doing it alone is no fun – turn to the stars for a little boost.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is a crescent in Gemini.
At its best, this lunar energy will give you a boost in socializing. At its worst, you'll feel drained and flighty.
For each of the 12 signs, astrology has intriguing insights. Is love about to shake things up, or is it time to bask in the daily beauty of your life?
Find out what the stars have to say about your love, career, health, and more in your daily reading.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Are you one of those Aries who lets their thoughts run wild? Overthinking leads to sleep troubles. Make sure you are taking walks to clear your head. There's nothing wrong with being assertive; just read the room.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Your charisma is unparalleled. If you've got worries, share them with the people you trust.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
There are always people who think they know better and can't stand seeing others succeed. You're one beautiful star sign, Gemini. Expect compliments today!
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Know what'll build you up? A balanced diet. Perfectionism will mess you up. Allow yourself to make mistakes.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Leo, you've got to get more disciplined. You're straying from the path. Don't fret about how you come across. Lions like you are down to earth and have a strong sense of order.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You can always find some wiggle room when you take your time. Working a lot is your jam, but make sure you relax on the weekend. You don't need to worry about your coworkers.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Now isn't the time for big decisions, negotiations, or the like. You're feeling tense and drained. Plan time for a nap or an early night.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Even though you're one busy sign, you still make time to worry about others. You're sharp and can make precise plans.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
If you dare to take risks, Sagittarius, you can make those wild ideas reality. Muster up some courage and go for it!
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You feel good. You've found friends and neighbors with whom you can truly relax. Just remember that you've got to work if you want the real goods. They won't appear just because you can dream big!
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Once you stop hiding your light, praise will be coming your way. Nurture friendships if you want to keep them.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
There are lots of ways to relax. The question is: who do you want to chill out with? Don't blame others if you're struggling at work.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Cody Chan