Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 18, 2026

Are you ready to discover a new love or hobby? Your daily horoscope can tell you if luck is coming your way this Saturday.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 18, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 7/18/2026. © 123rf.com/saiyood Do you know what to do when life sends you tumbling? Some star signs are better than others at shaking off the dirt and pushing through. Remember, you have the power to shape your own personal path. The stars can help guide you. Aquarius, Cancer, Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Gemini, Pisces, Libra, Sagittarius, Virgo, Scorpio, and Leo: the moon is waxing in Virgo. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 17, 2026 This lunar energy makes managing details easier for some. Are your lists and documents up to date? Use your horoscope to make the most of the bold enery coming your way this Saturday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, take a second. Are you smothering others with your need for affection? That's not love. Double check your finances.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Do something for yourself. Staying active will keep you fit. These days, you get along brilliantly with the people around you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't act out of guilt or a sense of obligation. You're feeling restless. Walk it out, Gemini!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Someone is promising you the moon. Understandably, you're hesitant. The ideas you dive into now will help you make a name for yourself.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A tantalizing flirt can set your heart ablaze with just a few words. Being diplomatic isn't your strength, but you've still got to try. Keep it cool, and you'll meet your goals.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Worried about your circulation? Move that body of yours, Virgo. Dancing in your chair counts. You've got a demanding phase ahead. You can weather this storm.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Luck is on your side. Everything you start in the near future will succeed. You won't even have to work too hard. Need a boost? Talk to a kid; their sweet logic will make you smile.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Let the sun shine into your heart. You could do with a little extra warmth. Not every tempting opportunity lives up to its promise.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your balancing influence helps resolve family conflicts. What do you actually want? Being secretive about your plans won't help you get farther.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Not everyone is as tough and resilient as you, so be more considerate! You should expect some accusations from your colleagues, though not entirely without reason. A clarifying conversation will clear up any misunderstandings.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The skies are clear and sunny with your love. How you approach your partners, both professionally and personally, is exemplary.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20