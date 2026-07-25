Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 25, 2026

Happy Saturday! Are you feeling a little off? Your daily horoscope has the support you need. Let the stars help you find courage, grit, and determination.

Your free horoscope for Saturday, July 25, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 25, 2026 © 123rf.com/allexxandar Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you are about to get the boost you need. This Saturday, July 25, the planet of communication, Mercury, is out of retrograde and in a sextile with the planet Venus. This alignment will ease connections both social and creative. Do you dare to connect? What's more, many signs will find their words flow more easily today. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 24, 2026 The moon is waxing in Sagittarius, and this energy makes being positive easier for some. Others may suddenly feel the need to break free. Which one are you? Your daily horoscope can help you go for your goals. You've got the power to make the day wonderful. What are you waiting for?

Aries horoscope: March 21 – April 19

Rein it in, Aries. You've been going at a breakneck speed. Take a second to slow down and take a sip of something sweet. It's high time you hung out with friends.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 – May 20

You've been doing your own thing for a minute now. Is it making you happy? You should listen to your buddies and family. Compromise can lead to exceptional things. Don't be so bullheaded.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 – June 20

Unsure what to do with yourself this Saturday? Listen to the wind or let a whim guide your way. Love can strike when you least expect it. And if Cupid leaves you cold, turn to your friends.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 – July 22

Everyone gets stuck in the mud from time to time. Just don't wallow too long. Treat yourself to something that gives you a boost. Maybe something strange will lift you up.

Leo horoscope: July 23 – August 22

Are you sure you're ready for the limelight? Today, the details demand double-checking. You won't want a little mistake throwing off your whole game. Leo, focus.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 – September 22

One step at a time. You're prone to overplanning. Just because you want to do it all doesn't mean you can. There is beauty in missing out too.

Libra horoscope: September 23 – October 22

You know it's alright to let the couch devour you, right? Doing nothing allows for creative juices to flow. You may have been going harder than you'd like to admit. Chill out.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 – November 21

Your friends have lost the plot. Why not get them up to speed? You could catch up over drinks. Deep thinking is beautiful, but getting lost in your own thoughts has pitfalls.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 – December 21

Are you really present with your loves? Or is your mind elsewhere? Sag, your family has been missing your humor.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 – January 19

Good vibes are coming your way. The light at the end of the tunnel is so close. You know the drill. Put one foot in front of the other. The best things take effort, and it's alright if you want to yell.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A vacation would do you good. You need time without a to-do list dictating your day. Have breakfast for dinner or do something strange. Go dancing in the rain.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20