Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 16, 2026

Both the planets and the stars influence our moods. Check out the daily horoscope to see how the celestial bodies are vibing this Saturday. Will the new moon do you good?

Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 16, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/16/2026. © 123RF/arthurbalitskiy Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you might not feel full of energy today. That's due to Saturday's new moon in the earth sign of Taurus. This lunar phase is for introspection and setting intentions. Are you ready to plant the garden of your dreams? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 15, 2026 Every sign of the zodiac has the power to take fate's reins. Your daily horoscope can help you set attainable goals both in love and work. Let this Saturday's energies guide your way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Figure out if your plans are actually feasible. You may have too much on your plate for new ventures. Now isn't a good time for signing important documents. Think before you leap.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't be afraid to break out. What's stopping you from doing something completely different than what's expected? Tell your partner what really moves you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Love is better when you embrace your sweetheart for who they are. To move forward, you should focus on the goal you set for yourself. Don't worry about other people's advice.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Over the next few days, you will be particularly resilient, both physically and mentally. Don't constantly nag your coworkers!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Do something to support your back, and you won't have aches. You've got to rein it in, Leo. You're going too hard. Try to cooperate at work.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Initiative and self-confidence guarantee the success of your plans. You've got a good nose for financial matters. Invest a little here and there. Nothing is standing in your way.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've got boundless energy. Use this to get in better shape. Work out, Libra. The planet Mars may up your aggression today. Do your best to stay calm.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've got to know your partner's secret. You won't stop till you find out. Be clear about your ideas with the family.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Some unpleasant surprises await, and your self-esteem will be put to the test. Stay calm and composed. Misunderstandings reign at work. State your position clearly and don't let anyone push you around.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Fortune has been kind to you; now you've just got to pull it in. But don't get careless about your success. When choosing your partner, character is more important than cuteness and wits.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Some of the relationships in your life may be feeling tense. You might want to hold back and see what happens. Money-wise, things have been tough and unhappy. Don't fret, the clouds are clearing.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20