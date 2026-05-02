Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 2, 2026
If you're looking for some cosmic inspiration to bring your soul and body into harmony, the wisdom of the stars can help.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you still basking in Friday's full moon energy?
The moon in Scorpio will continue to reveal secrets this Saturday – use that cunning power to take chances.
Are you ready to take the next steps in your romantic relationship, or are you wondering if today's a good day for talking to your crush?
The stars have the answers. Get the scoop and muster some courage your the daily horoscope.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your sweetheart misses your warmth, tenderness, and closeness. Be more responsive. That trick didn't work, Aries! You've got to fess up.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Take a good look around. Someone close can fulfill your heart's desire. Explosive flirting makes you feel predatory.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Sparks are flying: someone is totally turned on by your humor. It's not just about packing in all the adventures; you've got to take time out to enjoy them.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You don't make excuses, and you always expect full commitment. Are you prepared to give the same effort? You've got a talent for solving tricky tasks.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're prepared to stand up for your opinions and convictions – just make sure you don't get carried away. The facts matter. You take on every challenge with courage, and that leads to success.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
If you're not careful, they'll decide over your head. Choose to be driven, Virgo. Cowardance doesn't suit you.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Take time for your reflections, and dare to think hard. It's a good time to deal with any conflicts. You've got an open ear and enough tolerance to deal with another person's concerns.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Meeting other people is inspiring. Some daily tasks may get easier today. Feeling drained? A walk or a swim might help you shake off that exhaustion.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Emotional turmoil may have you reeling. Cancel some appointments; you need some time, Sagittarius.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
A good mood has you feeling inspired. Your daily grind calls for tactics and smarts. Even if you make a mistake or two, your smile makes everything better.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Unexpected events can turn things upside down. Try to look on the bright side. Going out and meeting people is key. An interesting flirt awaits.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You don't like complicated relationships. You want to be able to grasp something quickly and take action. A little more patience, and you'll be the first to cross the finish line
Cover photo: unsplash/Evgeni Tcherkasski