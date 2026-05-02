Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 2, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/2/2026. © unsplash/Evgeni Tcherkasski

Some days can be heavy.

If you're looking for some cosmic inspiration to bring your soul and body into harmony, the wisdom of the stars can help.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you still basking in Friday's full moon energy?

The moon in Scorpio will continue to reveal secrets this Saturday – use that cunning power to take chances.

Are you ready to take the next steps in your romantic relationship, or are you wondering if today's a good day for talking to your crush?

The stars have the answers. Get the scoop and muster some courage your the daily horoscope.