Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 23, 2026

What kind of vibes will shake up your Saturday? Could love be coming to sweep you off your feet? Are the stars aligned for great luck in money? Check out your daily horoscope to see what's coming.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/23/2026. © Unsplash/@pino_rumbero

Are you ready to get all up in the details?

Saturday is full of some powerful energy, and your horoscope is here to parse it out.

The moon is in its first quarter today and stationed in the meticulous sign of Virgo.

What's more, Venus is in Cancer, and that's a big deal, as it's also meeting Jupiter – the planet of abundance and wisdom.

This alignment means it's time to cultivate those dreams. Focus on kindness and justice – work on what's here!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: zone in on what you care about.

Let the stars help you hone your powers and direct your energy. More is possible when you choose to believe in your own magic. What are you waiting for?