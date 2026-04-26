Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 26, 2026

Will you be lucky in love this Sunday? Find out what astrological advice the daily horoscope has in store for you today!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, April 26, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 4/26/2026. © 123rf.com/volartman The elements say a lot about your nature and your character. Which does your zodiac sign belong to? Earth: Virgo, Capricorn, and Taurus Fire: Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 25, 2026 Water: Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio Air: Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius The movements of the planets and stars affect each sign in unique ways. Are you looking for answers when it comes to love, friendship, health, and career? Do you need guidance in order to make an important decision?

Draw wisdom and courage from the daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You aren't feeling very energetic. Don't force yourself to be productive. Take the time to relax and reset. Consider a warm bath to ease stress. This will help you hit the ground running tomorrow.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are craving new experiences and adventures. Other people gravitate toward your exciting energy. Romance is in the air! Do you dare to take the first step?

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Take advantage of new encounters and don't be shy about flirting. Professionally, you're ahead of the game right now. Even if there are minor setbacks, you'll soon overcome them.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Showing a little more restraint wouldn't hurt. You don't mean any harm, but your impulsive reactions can sometimes rub people the wrong way. You have an astonishing depth of feeling.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Before making an important decision, consider the long-term consequences. Your mind is very unsettled. Don't make any major commitments until you have thought things through calmly.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take care of important matters in your personal life before looking to help others. Take a step back from your daily routine. Do something truly relaxing for once.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Make sure you are on the same page before getting deeper in a relationship. Make sure you are moving your body and getting your stretches in. This will help you in the long run.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A new relationship is developing faster than you thought. Make sure you don't get overwhelmed. If you insist too stubbornly on your point of view, you won't get anywhere.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You might be feeling insecure or down in the dumps. Don't worry – the feelings will pass. In the meantime, don't allow yourself to become too resentful. Surround yourself with positive people, and do something you enjoy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Try to reduce your intake of stimulants in the near future. This will boost your health and help you maintain your energy levels in the long term. Take some time to think about the future. Maybe plan a trip!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't brood. Just lean back and enjoy the moment. But don't get too complacent; keep an eye out to avoid falling into someone's trap.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20