Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, July 5, 2026

Your daily horoscope has the advice you need to finish out the weekend on a good note. Find out if your Sunday will be full of chill vibes or if you'll need to seek some fun out.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, July 5, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 7/5/2026. © 123RF/standrets What do the stars and planets have to say about your Sunday? Your astrological news can tell you what's coming on July 5, 2026. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waning in the water sign of Pisces and the sun is soaring in Cancer. This energy is great for using reflection to build up your self-confidence. What's holding you back? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 3, 2026 Your horoscope can help you shape your destiny and step into a future full of happiness and harmony. Want to know if Cupid is on your side this Sunday? Keep reading.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Drama is in the air. You can be pretty stubborn and unfair. Try not to stir the pot today. Watch your money; you don't want to waste it on something cheap.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

An erotic evening is long overdue. Get your cuddle on. Singles shouldn’t stay home. It's time to get out and find fun connections.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your feelings matter, Gemini. When you're feeling vulnerable, everything has more of a sting emotionally. Try to find some time to calm your nerves. You don't want to be a social black hole.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

What you want is a challenge. You'll handle what gets thrown at you with grace. Staying calm isn't your forte. Try not to pinch anyone when you get overstimulated.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've got a whole professional life ahead of you. Ups and downs are part of the game, Leo. No need to panic now! Things are only getting better. Remember to take time out to relax. It can all be pretty exhausting.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's time to shake up your finances. You've been too set on one direction. New opportunities await, so go for them! Your irresistible charm pulls people in.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can't run from your daily responsibilities. If you do, trouble will follow. Relationships require compromises – don't stonewall your love.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Romantic dreams and deep feelings of love are here. Just because it's yummy doesn't mean it's healthy, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Success is possible. You act with a special charm and possess an erotic flair. That creates a wonderful, electrifying atmosphere. Love, desire, and passion are on the agenda.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your loved one may put you to the test. You'll pass with flying colors. Now isn't the time to procrastinate. Wrap up that To-Do list.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You may want to take a beat to think about your work: is this joy your true calling? When doubts surface, address them. Just remember that thinking and assessments require patience and time.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20