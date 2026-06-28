Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, June 28, 2026

A new chance to harness the energies of the stars is upon us! Discover how your zodiac sign can guide you toward a successful future in your free daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope for Sunday, June 28, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, June 28, 2026. © 123RF/maximusnd You can get motivating – or simply insightful – astro news every day on our horoscope page, just like always. It’s packed with cosmic messages from astrologers who know how to interpret the stars and planets. Venus, Neptune, Mercury, Jupiter, and many other planets influence your zodiac sign daily. Whether the stars say you can spend your day full of luck and harmony, or whether you should tone it down regarding health or finances, they have the answers. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 26, 2026 Below, you’ll find your horoscope for Sunday, June 28, 2026. The cosmic energies can, of course, also affect your love life. Couples and singles can also find their love horoscopes in the star oracle, as long as the moon’s energies are currently influencing that area of life.

Aries Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Think carefully about what you say and write. With solid arguments, you'll have an easier time with the boss. So, prepare well before you get into a deeper discussion.

Taurus horoscope: April 21 – May 20

You might not be feeling your best right now, so you should keep stress and hustle to a minimum. Your guilty conscience is unnecessary – you can easily rise to the challenge.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 – June 21

An important love decision can no longer be postponed. You can’t keep compromising and must stand by your goals. Don’t worry about the gossip behind your back right now. It doesn’t concern you, so you shouldn’t get involved.

Cancer horoscope: June 22 – July 22

You should be frugal right now and let your treasure breathe. Also, you're keeping your strong feelings too tightly sealed, and it's crushing you.

Leo horoscope: July 23 – August 23

Guilt is always misplaced, and it changes nothing. Hold back your schadenfreude when someone else makes a mistake. The same could happen to you tomorrow.

Virgo horoscope: August 24 – September 23

There’s no reason to worry. Take the opportunity to keep stress at bay. Spend your free time on your hobbies. When quick decisions are needed, you’ll handle them especially well right now. You’ll be well prepared for any upcoming changes.

Libra horoscope: September 24 – October 23

In conversations with friends, you can see that your behavior wasn’t appropriate. Don’t worry – you still have plenty of leeway.

Scorpio horoscope: October 24 – November 22

You’re far too quick to take offense, and it only drags you down. Don’t let yourself get discouraged. Other people’s criticism is just envy!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 – December 21

You’ve got a fair share of luck on your side lately, so don’t let anything hold you back now – go ahead and put your plans into action. Misunderstandings may arise among family and friends.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 – January 20

Singles may soon meet their ideal match. Your endeavors are now under a particularly lucky star.

Aquarius horoscope: January 21 – February 19

The family harmony is a bit off right now. You crave human warmth and are ready to give plenty of it.

Pisces horoscope: February 20 – March 20