Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 10, 2026
What kind of Sunday vibes are the stars sending? Is today better for rest or adventure? Your daily horoscope has the answer.
Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 10, 2026
The Sun's position to Jupiter and Venus is sending some hopeful energy this way. Are you in need of a mood boost?
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, and Scorpio: did you know the moon is moving into Pisces today?
This lunar energy can make many feel a bit distant. Others may want to spend their day reflecting.
Your horoscope can tell you if surprises in love are coming. Don't miss out on any celestial wisdom!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Don't lose heart. You've got the grit to surmount those final obstacles. One of your ideas will get a roaring response from friends. Keep at it!
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
When was the last time you got a check-up? Things are getting spicy. Maybe lusty connections should be your top priority.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Today is turbulent. Prioritize! After all, you can't make everyone happy. If you behaved badly, take steps to clean up your mess.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Storm clouds quickly gather when something doesn't suit you. There's a lot at stake; don't be reckless. The path of least resistance is easy, but it's unclear where it'll take you. Have courage and take up the fight!
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're not alone with that love sickness. Try to give your family more attention. You'll be surprised by what you've missed.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Cooperating with your colleagues is easy. Your strengths complement theirs, and you'll have fun while succeeding. Venus is in your corner and boosts your mood. Take a good look around you; greatness abounds.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Protect yourself from energy vampires. Don't wait! Now's the time to settle that money matter.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your future tasks require creativity. It's difficult, but you have to accept your imperfections. Once you do, tolerating other people's flaws will be easier.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Interesting opportunities are slowly bringing more momentum back into your professional life. Take new paths; it'll be worth it. You're great at putting yourself in other people's shoes when negotiating.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
That task that's robbing your strength is about to get easier. Beauty beckons, because you're looking for pleasure and balance. Seize the opportunity to savor the good things in life.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
There's someone you can't get out of your head. Keep calm and think carefully. What do you really want? As long as you feel responsible for everything, you're carrying the burden alone.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Today is full of tender moments and stimulating talks. What could be better? It's high time you talked to your loves about what kind of space they need in their relationships.
Cover photo: 123RF/nataka