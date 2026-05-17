Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 17, 2026

Where should you be focusing your energy? Is it time to start that new workout routine or hobby? Your daily horoscope for Sunday can help you make the right plans!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/17/2026. © 123rf/perseomedusa

There's a waxing crescent moon in Gemini, and this lunar phase is about spontinaity and change.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: fate has a plan for every sign, but whether you travel that path is up to you.

There are always ups and downs with your career, love, and health.

Your free daily horoscope has the inspiration to steer your life in the right direction.

Don't rush into a drastic decision: harmony doesn't usually happen overnight.

Let the stars help you make a beautiful future!