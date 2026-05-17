Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 17, 2026
Where should you be focusing your energy? Is it time to start that new workout routine or hobby? Your daily horoscope for Sunday can help you make the right plans!
Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 17, 2026
There's a waxing crescent moon in Gemini, and this lunar phase is about spontinaity and change.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: fate has a plan for every sign, but whether you travel that path is up to you.
There are always ups and downs with your career, love, and health.
Your free daily horoscope has the inspiration to steer your life in the right direction.
Don't rush into a drastic decision: harmony doesn't usually happen overnight.
Let the stars help you make a beautiful future!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You need something new; boredom is setting in. Remember, people have great confidence in your financial abilities.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Singles will face a sweet decision. Now is the time for serious conversations. Luckily, it's easy for you to plan and organize. Stay on the ball!
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You love devoting yourself to romance and eroticism. Sometimes, your spiritual nature leads to arguments.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Hold your ground, and shrug off that noise. You can develop your own life philosophy. Keep your cool, or you'll get way too tense!
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Finally, you've got more time for your family and your hobbies. That go-get 'em nature will help you reach your goals.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Don't overburden yourself or those who depend on you. You're thinking in circles. Sometimes you're too obsessed with what's right and wrong. Hold on to your views; things are going well.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Stay on the ball: a romantic reward awaits. Try to find a good balance between your everyday duties and your leisure activities. Make time for pleasure.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You complement some of your colleagues perfectly, but you've had enough patience with that one nagger. It's high time you put them in their place.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Small gifts bolster some friendships – and the same goes for relationships. How about getting a surprise for your sweetheart? Don't worry about your weight; fluctuations are part of life.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You feel like you're barely holding your head above water. Something new about your partner may be revealed.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Where is your common sense? You've got to do the work if you want the rewards. Don't slink away if you feel misunderstood. Explain your thoughts, Aquarius.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Thanks to the current constellations, a cozy time awaits. You've got a talent for solving tricky tasks.
Cover photo: 123rf/perseomedusa