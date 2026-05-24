Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 24, 2026

Check out your horoscope for Sunday and find out if you should take a load off or if today is better spent adventuring. Get the scoop from the stars.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 24, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/24/2026. © Unsplash/Venti Views Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – are you ready to open your heart to the power of astrology? The stars, planets, and constellations have an important impact on both your thoughts and feelings. The waxing moon in Virgo may make many willing to entertain new ideas. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 22, 2026 This, combined with the positions of Venus and Jupiter, makes now a great time to focus on care. You've got the power to make the life of your dreams. Use the stars as a tool to seize luck and opportunities. Find out if love and riches are in the cards for you this Sunday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Stay on your path. A challenging aspect may make you struggle to maintain your cool. You've got this. Trust yourself and your loved ones.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Thanks to the current star constellation, love could be coming. You're prone to outbursts of anger and jealousy. Your sweetheart isn't a fan, and it isn't a good look on you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't just fold in on your search for wisdom and truth. Look to others. You aren't the only one looking for the light, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

What matters now is that you assert yourself, even with your family. Don't let anyone bait you. You've grown, Cancer, don't pinch.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Have you been tormented by bad dreams? Treat yourself with care. Your anxiety shouldn't be ignored. Figure out what things you can control and what you need to come to terms with.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Singles are on form when it comes to flirting. Open up to new experiences with new kinds of people, Capricorn. You may surprise yourself.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You want work that means something. If you aren't feeling it currently, now's the time to make a change. Have some patience with those who think differently.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Despite your somewhat erratic behavior, you still know how to shine and ooze charm. You've created a solid financial foundation. Build on that. You're more rested and fit than you have been for a long time.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Family life is chaos right now, but maybe it's the good kind? Break the vicious cycle by compromising and addressing unspoken frustrations. You'll come out stronger for it.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Emotionally, you're on a roller coaster, and the ride isn't making you feel good. Get help and support from trusted friends and family. You don't have to suffer alone.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take a beat to think about your work. Should you be aiming for new goals? Do you still love it? Hold on to that sense of balance. You fought for it. A new opportunity may present itself.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20