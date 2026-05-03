Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 3, 2026
Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 3, 2026
Do you believe good things are coming in love?
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what are you willing to sacrifice for the romance of your dreams?
Your daily horoscope has the scoop on love, career, and health.
The star constellations and lunar energies may shake up your emotions this Sunday. Don't go flying off the handle. Make sure you know what to expect!
Check out your horoscope.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Avoid cynical remarks; they won't do you any good. Heated discussions and hot passion will keep you young.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Your team appreciates your skills and enjoys working with you. Take time for deep breaths. You need to work on your lungs.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're good at shopping, but it's not good for your savings. Someone is trying every trick to woo you.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Love is blossoming, and you're beaming. Try to engage more with your family. You'll be surprised by what you've missed out on.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Expect flirting – you're one attractive lion. Trust your heart. You can be a great teacher of love and passion. Share these things.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You need a tolerant sweetheart who supports you and understands you. Leisure time is for relaxing, not taking on stressful projects.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Keep proving your skills. Everything is going according to plan with your colleagues. Success will come your way. You can be vain, but don't get caught primping. Excess should be avoided today.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Watch your coffee and energy drink intake! Your immune system might not be up to snuff. The right amount of exercise and rest can do wonders.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Even if you find yourself in a storm today, don't worry. The sun'll come back. You might not be great at dealing with others today.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You've got lots to do, and you can't find peace. Be financially restrained in your spending. You tend to be superficial. That's no good for building connections. Your partner wants to be taken seriously.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
There's light at the end of the tunnel, and you're almost there. You're down-to-earth and have a pronounced need for order.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You enjoy working with other people. You're a great team player, and that's great for everyone. Watch out, though... that person flirting with you might be taken.
Cover photo: 123RF/annbozhko