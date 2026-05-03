Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 3, 2026

Let light into your life! The stars can help you find the inspiration you need to go for your goals. What are you waiting for? Check out your Sunday horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 3, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/3/2026. © 123RF/annbozhko Do you believe good things are coming in love? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: what are you willing to sacrifice for the romance of your dreams? Your daily horoscope has the scoop on love, career, and health. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 1, 2026 The star constellations and lunar energies may shake up your emotions this Sunday. Don't go flying off the handle. Make sure you know what to expect! Check out your horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Avoid cynical remarks; they won't do you any good. Heated discussions and hot passion will keep you young.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your team appreciates your skills and enjoys working with you. Take time for deep breaths. You need to work on your lungs.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're good at shopping, but it's not good for your savings. Someone is trying every trick to woo you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Love is blossoming, and you're beaming. Try to engage more with your family. You'll be surprised by what you've missed out on.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Expect flirting – you're one attractive lion. Trust your heart. You can be a great teacher of love and passion. Share these things.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You need a tolerant sweetheart who supports you and understands you. Leisure time is for relaxing, not taking on stressful projects.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Keep proving your skills. Everything is going according to plan with your colleagues. Success will come your way. You can be vain, but don't get caught primping. Excess should be avoided today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Watch your coffee and energy drink intake! Your immune system might not be up to snuff. The right amount of exercise and rest can do wonders.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Even if you find yourself in a storm today, don't worry. The sun'll come back. You might not be great at dealing with others today.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've got lots to do, and you can't find peace. Be financially restrained in your spending. You tend to be superficial. That's no good for building connections. Your partner wants to be taken seriously.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

There's light at the end of the tunnel, and you're almost there. You're down-to-earth and have a pronounced need for order.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20