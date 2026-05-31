Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 31, 2026

Is Venus cuing up that romantic playlist for you? Check out Sunday's daily horoscope to find out if you should be looking for love or a new, different kind of adventure.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, May 31, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 5/31/2026. © 123rf.com/1xpert The stars know if you should expect a big breakthrough today in love, career, or health. After all, this Sunday boasts the glow of a full moon, which falls in Sagittarius. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: you can use this brilliant lunar energy to go for a new goal. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 30, 2026 Use your horoscope to figure out which area of your life needs your attention. Not every endeavor will have the support of the stars this Sunday. Choose wisely!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Aries, you don't have anything to prove. You know who your real friends are. Why do you keep trying to win over people who don't have your best interests at heart? Be your beautiful self.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Stay cool when it comes to money. You don't need to make your boo jealous for no reason. They aren't too keen on your sneaky behavior.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When you muster all your courage, new doors will open. If you're feeling nervous, you have to do something about it. Could a silly dance boost your mood?

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your love of life is like a magnet; it pulls people into your orbit. Keep on shining! You have confidence, and your achievements are impressive.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You want to be around sensitive souls, musicians, writers, and the like. You're in the mood to be inspired. Even if you have clear ideas about your future, you should be open to changes.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Breathe, Virgo. Don't lose your cool. It'll all be good. Whispers from your boo or a crush may have you swooning.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Make long-term plans; the stars have your back. If someone is trying to push you around, don't budge.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The time for change is now. You may even need to call some relationships into question. Try not to flip out if you realize you won't finish your whole big list of to-dos.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got a great chance to get ahead. Are you ready? That flirt could become risky business.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Pleasant moments are on the horizon. Keep seeking balance and enjoyment. Embrace the chance to savor the sweet side of life. Do the people you care for share your sentiments?

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your energy reserves seem limitless. Focus on the here and now. Live in the moment!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20