Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, April 30, 2026

What kind of energy is coming your way this Thursday? The daily horoscope on April 30 can tell you what this waxing lunar energy means for you.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, April 30, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 4/30/2026. © 123rf.com/peterhermesfurian What does the future hold? And are you ready to take control? Whether you're looking to make a major career change or romantic move the stars can help guide you. Pisces, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Capricorn, Libra, Sagittarius, Virgo, Aquarius, Scorpio, and Gemini: the Moon is a sliver short of full in the mysterious sign of Scorpio. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Now's the time to ask yourself what no longer serves you. What's holding you back? Are you ready to try something new? Astrology can help you make important decisions. Get the scoop from the stars and seize the day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've got to know that your behavior may shock somebody. When was the last time you took your partner out on a date? Refresh your relationship with more spontaneity!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Treat yourself to a creative break. You've got to let your soul soar. Once you know what you want, you're driven. Your motto is "all or nothing," but don't let your idealism hobble you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be more tolerant of those who can't keep up. A change at work is eating at you. You've got a good feel for what counts as a real opportunity. Just don't overextend yourself financially.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stop taking love so seriously. It's supposed to be fun. Don't worry, you're liked. Create the best possible conditions for a fresh start and take plenty of time out to relax. Things cannot continue at that breakneck pace.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Positive news and financial bright spots have a calming effect on your anxious soul. Now is the time to plan your future. You've got those pesky emotions under control.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You've got to stand your ground, even with your loved ones. Keep dreaming about that big win, but also work towards it by taking practical, concrete steps.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your colleagues need a guiding hand and you've got the chops to take on a leadership role. Things haven't been going smoothly, but that'll change quickly.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Stay in control and continue along the path of progress A challenging alignment points out your issues with control. Don't let anyone bait you into losing your temper.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Everything's going great at the moment. Give that challenging project another go, you've got the right amount of energy now. Success is within reach!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The stars are aligned for a romantic phase, Capricorn. Watch out for bursts of anger, jealousy, and power games. These won't help your relationships.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Listen to other people's advice and you'll be in the clear. Singles need to exercise diplomacy if they want to meet someone new. You know in your core that not everything revolves around you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20