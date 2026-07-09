Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, July 9, 2026

What cosmic messages does your daily horoscope have for you this Thursday, July 9? Your reading has insights into love, relationships, health, finances, and career matters. Don't you dare miss out!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, July 9, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 7/9/2026. © unsplash/Johannes Plenio According to astrology, the celestial bodies, stars, moon, and planetary movements influence life on Earth and can provide insights into each of our futures. What surprises does destiny have in store for you? Find out with your daily horoscope. Aquarius, Virgo, Sagittarius, Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, Gemini, Taurus, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces, and Leo: is it time to face that challenge head on? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 8, 2026 The moon is in its last quarter and is waning in the earth sign of Taurus. Are you itching for more stability? What routines can you lean on or cultivate to make your life easier? Your horoscope can help you figure out what's right for you today.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have strong argumentative skills, Aries. You can compel others with your words. The question is, are you ready to step out of your comfort zone?

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Trying to do it all won't do you any good today. Try to stay objective and focused when problems arise. Also be patient. That criticism is supposed to be an aid, not an insult.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Now's the time for bouncing off ideas. Get working, and success will soon be within your grasp. You need to use your noggin.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sparks are flying with that old flirt. Do you maybe want to give it another go? The odds are in your favor. Don't beat around the bush.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Confidence is good, but there is such a thing as basking too much in your own glory. Things may be off-kilter at home today.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Wearing your heart on your sleeve will lead to bruising. That said, you do need to make your affections clear. Tell your boo what they mean to you. Trust your gut when it comes to money.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can't just work without looking up. You need to have an idea about where it is you're heading. You shouldn't push your way into the spotlight all the time. You've got to earn it.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Dodging tedious tasks won't make you popular at work. Now isn't the time for hot and heavy flirting or pursuit. You need a break.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Venting your frustrations can bring relief. You don't mind if things get chaotic. In fact, unexpected occurrences excite you.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't let a setback steal your courage. You can accept the defeat and look to the future. You may be unfocused and less powerful this Thursday. Do what you can to find your balance.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's a good time to take a deep dive into those controversial topics. Have a think: what are you worried about? Talk to your partner about your woes.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20