Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 14, 2026

How is your love life? Are you looking for something new? Thursday's daily horoscope can help you find the answers you crave!



Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 14, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/14/2026. © 123RF/melpomen Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Be open to answers today. The positions of the Sun and Mercury promise clarity. Make sure you are asking the right questions. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Are you on the correct path? Is this true love? What kind of change do you crave? The universe is always sending messages our way. The key is learning to listen. Thursday's horoscope can help you start your day on the right foot.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Everything is running like clockwork. You're even getting along with the competition. Take good care of yourself. Enjoy that confidence and good mood.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Let sunshine into your heart, and everything will be fine. You need to spend time with friends and relax. Get rid of that stress.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're on a cloud of dreams and totally oblivious to a certain professional reality. You're reliable and determined, and refuse to let pressure throw you off.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Right now, you're focused on partying with everyone, including family and friends. Manage your time so that no one misses out. Movement will get those thoughts flowing again. Do what you can to have a regular workout plan.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your plans succeed. You've got that fighting spirit, courage, and optimism. Don't let yourself brood too much; it'll drain you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You'll beat out the competition at work! Watch out for that flirt. Every adventure has risks.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your dream partner is waiting in the wings. If you're ready for romance, you've got to show it. Open up. Venus is in your corner; let the planet of love make you bolder. You might just experience wonderful moments.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

What more do you expect? Everyone's already rooting for you. Try not to let your sweetheart's high expectations weigh you down. You've been missing out for a long time.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Talk about it all, Sagittarius. Working through problems is more effective than running away. Try not to get defensive. Instead, show that big heart of yours.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

All signals are pointing to troubled times. Luckily, your loved ones have happiness and health. Embrace what's running smoothly. What's got you brooding?

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're attractive and desirable. Just stop pretending to be tough. There are multiple ways to reach your goal, but you prefer a gentle path.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20