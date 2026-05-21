Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 21, 2026

Your daily horoscope can tell you if this Thursday is good for love and adventure. Will today's lunar energy give you that energy boost you crave?

Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 21, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/21/2026. © 123RF / ekaterinabaikal Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: the moon is waxing in Leo. While many might think this lunar energy makes them ready for the spotlight, they may actually find themselves drawing a blank on stage. Don't panic, and look to the stars instead! Your daily horoscope can help you hone your skills, focus, and dreams. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Sometimes a little cosmic tip is all you need to face the challenges life presents. Let the stars lift you up. They can help make sure you've got your eye on the prize both at work and in love.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Are you ready for a surge of vitality? Challenges are coming at you from every direction. That's a good thing, Aries. You're ready!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You certainly don't have it easy, but could you be making things harder than they need to be? Check everything again carefully. Ask yourself about your real goals. Do you want to be part of the clean-up crew, or do you prefer to duck out early? Do you dare to help?

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Ignore that work drama. You've got enough of a challenge in love. Watch your step – you are on thin ice.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Focus on love today. Emphasize what you share with your partner or crush. Let your full charm show. Don't feel guilty if you allow yourself time to do nothing. Cuddling with your partner is productive.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You'll make connections with all the cuties soon. Get ready for some positive surprises. Breaking out of familiar routines has its advantages.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

That social commitment will pull you in before you know it. You're in a stellar mood, but you're a little direct and even a tad aggressive. Take a beat, Virgo. You don't want to come on too strong.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't be discouraged by small setbacks. You have to reduce tension. You're not up for more responsibility right now. Don't take on anything else.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Enjoy a carefree and sensual time full of love. You're intelligent and courageous. You'll get it all done today.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Small compromises are necessary for the sake of peace. Even if you don't always agree with everyone, they mean well. Your family and friends have your back.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Now it's a question of who has the stronger nerves. Trust yourself! You're doing a brilliant job and making clever moves.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Even though you're feeling less restless, now isn't the time for rash decisions. Get ready for some life changes.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20