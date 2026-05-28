Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 28, 2026

Are you being too ambitious, or are you feeling flighty? Check out Thursday's daily horoscope to find out what kind of energy the stars are bringing today.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 28, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/28/2026. © 123rf.com/vikhr Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: are you in the mood to talk about your feelings? The moon is waxing in the super emotional sign of Scorpio. No matter which sign and ascendant you have, the horoscope has messages from the universe. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 26, 2026 All the planets and stars, the current constellations, and the movements of the heavens affect our emotions, moods, and even our health. Find out if luck is on your side this Thursday. Today could be the day for taking big leaps and daring to chase after your dreams!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If someone makes your heart race, don't forget to smile and interact. At work, you're super close to closing the deal. Take advantage of the offer that comes your way. Dare to commit to the long haul.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You’re not making a good impression. Now isn't the time to share your most radical ideas. You should get ready for an exciting and erotic weekend.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Watch out for know‑it‑alls in your circle of friends. You'd get more respect if you showed more humility.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Things haven't been going smoothly, but don't worry – change is coming. Hold on to your high spirits. That aura of yours is sending out sensual sparks.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You'll get your ideas across if you pull all the stops. Lately, it feels like you've been doing lots for just a little recognition. Don't give up! Every action counts.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Avoid making major decisions, as negotiations may have downsides. In return, you might unexpectedly receive praise and recognition.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You love being the center of attention, but you're on edge. You need a break to unwind and relax.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don’t take on tasks you can’t actually handle. That way you'll avoid the disappointment of an unnecessary failure. Do what you can – you have plenty of mental momentum. Listen to others and consider their words.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Moving your body can jumpstart your thoughts. Committing to a regular fitness routine would do you a world of good. When it comes to partnerships, you've got some serious decisions to make.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

New insights have you looking at things differently. It's a fantastic time for travel. Take those signs seriously and learn from them. Mistakes can be painful.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

With your vibe, singles can look forward to an exciting time. Things need to change! Shake yourself off, seize your opportunities, and talk, write, or call acquaintances. It's time for plans to become actions.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20