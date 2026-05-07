Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 7, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 5/7/2026. © 123RF/belchonock

Are you craving a little more structure to your daily grind?

The moon is in Capricorn, and it's Taurus season. Now's the time to dig in and make a plan.

Your daily horoscope nudge you toward the answer you need, no matter what your star sign is.

How are things going in love, career, health, and finances? Are you facing lots of roadblocks?

Use the stars to focus your energy, set priorities, and create the life you crave.