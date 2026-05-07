Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 7, 2026
Your free horoscope on Thursday, May 7, 2026
Are you craving a little more structure to your daily grind?
The moon is in Capricorn, and it's Taurus season. Now's the time to dig in and make a plan.
Your daily horoscope nudge you toward the answer you need, no matter what your star sign is.
How are things going in love, career, health, and finances? Are you facing lots of roadblocks?
Use the stars to focus your energy, set priorities, and create the life you crave.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Don't be timid. You've got the power to do it all! Pay attention to your relationships; some may be hanging on by a thread.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Relaxation needs to be your top priority. Your partner needs you at your best.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Compliments and flirting make you warm and fuzzy. Take care, a little rejection might send you spiraling. Don't let yourself get so down.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Make sure people know what you're up to and that you're super reliable. Jealousy won't do you or anyone else any good.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Take your time and make sure you get enough exercise. Keep a low profile, don't take any risks, and avoid dangers. The temperature's right for a hot flirt.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Carry on like this and your health will suffer. Disagreements can teach you much. Take a deep dive into those uncomfortable feelings.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Too much booze won't do you any good. Mercury isn't doing you any favors this Thursday. Now isn't the time for making big plans.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Good vibes are coming for both love and leisure. You're usually level-headed, but you know how to adventure.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You may stumble across a wild insight about your friends. You won't always just have to follow along, Sagittarius. Take a chance.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Just because your relationship is full of ferocity doesn't mean things are going badly. All that erotic energy is steamy. You might get a boost of power today. Enjoy feeling good and healing quick.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Financially, things are still tight. You keep hiding your feelings to appear strong and in control. In the long run, this secrecy will make you sick.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You still haven't learned to experience your own emotions. Unusual suggestions from friends are sure to open up new perspectives. Let these deep vibrations work on you.
Cover photo: 123RF/belchonock