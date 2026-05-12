Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Look to the stars when you're feeling down and out. Their light can guide you! Your daily horoscope has the scoop on love, money, and health for this Tuesday.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/12/2026. © 123rf/perseomedusa

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is moving out of Pisces and into Aries.



This lunar energy may have many looking for a new start.

Astrologers interpret the movements of the stars and planets and can tell you where to focus your power. Find out which life goals are realistic and worth tackling.

Remember, your true love is the one who really sees you. Can that crush of yours also embrace your flaws?

It's a good time to dump emotional baggage. You'll have more space for happiness. Regardless of whether you're single or taken, the stars can help spice up your love life.

Get the scoop on the vibes coming your way!