Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Look to the stars when you're feeling down and out. Their light can guide you! Your daily horoscope has the scoop on love, money, and health for this Tuesday.
Your free horoscope on Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is moving out of Pisces and into Aries.
This lunar energy may have many looking for a new start.
Astrologers interpret the movements of the stars and planets and can tell you where to focus your power. Find out which life goals are realistic and worth tackling.
Remember, your true love is the one who really sees you. Can that crush of yours also embrace your flaws?
It's a good time to dump emotional baggage. You'll have more space for happiness. Regardless of whether you're single or taken, the stars can help spice up your love life.
Get the scoop on the vibes coming your way!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Everyone notices that you are happy and newly in love. Care yes, exaggerated pity no! Weigh things up. Protect yourself from parasites who will just burn you out!
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Why do you insist on pretending to be the aloof realist? You're full of passion and fire! Show that big heart of yours. Pave the way for your partner; don't block them.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Your libido's offline. Take some time to recharge your romantic energy. It's a good time to enjoy the more practical sides of partnerships.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Dormant problems may raise their pesky heads today. Do something good for yourself. Embrace your fun side. There are reasons to be happy. Use your free time to pursue your own goals.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're a real foodie, but don't forget you've got a sensitive tummy. Your finances are looking good. You can finally afford that luxury.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You're in a recovery phase and are really building that foundation. Keep walking and eating healthily. Connecting with your boo can lead to unforgettable and romantic moments. Embrace it!
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You're one powerful lion. When others have already thrown in the towel, you're still going. Prove that grit again today. You may fall in love with the perfect person soon. Your charisma is magical.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
All that family planning stuff is giving you a headache. Even if you're getting testy, you should focus on compassion and finding a happy solution.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Boost your belief in success, and it'll come. If things are feeling too tight, you might want to lean into the idea of a big change. Think before you leap.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You don't have to be so stubborn 100% of the time. You'll be amazed what happens when you give in more often. Don't doubt your allure, but be aware that you aren't attracting the right kind of people.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Hang in there a little longer, and the situation will relax. You'll soon have the overview you crave. If you want a successful collaboration, then don't be maximalist with your demands.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Listen to that good friend. They really mean it. Don't get carried away. And don't let anyone push you into using more power than you've got.
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