Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Cupid seems to be working overtime right now. Are you ready for some new intrigue? Check out your daily horoscope for Tuesday.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/26/2026. © 123RF/kriangkrai The stars are sending mixed vibes. Some can look forward to sensual hours and exciting flirtations, while others need to stay alert. Your horoscope can tell you what to expect. This Tuesday, the stars are aligned for discovery. It might be a good day for deep dives. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 25, 2026 What have you always wanted to do but have been putting off? The moon is waxing in Libra. This lunar phase is about accepting yourself and things you can't change. Aries, Capricorn, Leo, Sagittarius, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, Libra, Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and Taurus: when was the last time you did something nice for yourself?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've got a lot of stamina. That consistent performance of yours will lead to success. If you've found the right partner, then intensify the relationship.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

People are waiting for you to open up. What's holding you back? It's time to show your soft center. Get to the heart of the matter, Taurus. You're one seductive earth sign, and sensuality makes you sparkle. Make it clear you're looking for more than fling.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You've set your intentions, so don't doubt yourself. If you need to make quick decisions, you can. You do know what you want. Go for it, Gemini!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't swallow your anger inside, or you'll give yourself a stomachache. You can't achieve a goal unless you're sure about it. Make a decision and go for the gold.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Trust your gut feeling and give in to passion. That said, when it comes to decisions, be careful. Hasty thinking leads to bad judgment. Take your time.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

What you need to do is strike a balance between your heart and head. Virgo, you keep making the same mistake.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't forget to take reality into account when putting your dreams into action. Every good building needs a solid foundation. Even if you feel powerless, you have to follow through on what you promised.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Once you finally decide to act, those problems will melt like lemon drops. You have to move into unknown territory if you want to grow. Put one foot in front of the other, and you'll reach success.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your search for pleasure will invigorate those around you. Eroticism is in the air. You ooze confidence and are a convincing performer.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If your love life needs a jump star you need to work on your skills of seduction. Your sense of humor might get things going with a special someone.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You'll only get the positive changes you crave if you act decisively now. When you get going, you tend to attack; try not to be too aggressive. Your methods aren't very popular.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20