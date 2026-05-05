Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 5, 2026

It's time to shake yourself away and seize those opportunities. The cosmic advice in Tuesday's daily horoscope can help you find your way. What are you waiting for?

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/5/2026. © 123RF/hstrongart Many signs may find themselves checking everything twice today. That's due to the position of Pluto this Tuesday. Don't get overly suspicious today! The moon is waning in Capricorn, and this lunar energy will push some to go the extra mile. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 4, 2026 Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: what areas of your life need work? It's a good time to reevaluate your priorities. What's important to you now might not be what was important yesterday. Give yourself permission to change! The daily horoscope can help you find your path.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You and your partner aren't seeing eye to eye. You have to stick around if you want to find a solution. You get out what you put in.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't let anyone take advantage of you. A clear "no" should suffice. The sympathy that comes your way might be overwhelming.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your family is giving you the green light. Go for it, Gemini! Those flashes of imagination will push you towards a solution.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you keep this up, Cancer, your romantic life is going to slump. That daily routine of yours is all about order. Stick to it!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Things are starting to get exciting. A partner may push you to grow and feel more comfortable in your own skin. Ask yourself what you really want. Money is coming in and things are working out, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You don't like being alone and love cozy evenings with friends. If you long to give in to your deep feelings, what are you waiting for? If you send the right signals, love will follow.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You'll complete everything you start now. At work, you have full support. Lots of energy and a good mood will drive away those gloomy thoughts about the past.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your mind is ticking quickly. You're ready to go. You have super convincing arguments. Scorpio, your partner can't be there for you all the time. They've got their own goals and dreams.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've earned the right to relax after work. Dare to dream about whatever suits your fancy. Your family won't be enough for you in the long run. You have to pursue your own goals as well.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your sweetheart has different priorities than you do. Try to show some understanding. Keep your distance from friends who only nag. Their energy will just slow you down.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Other people see you as generous, helpful, and benevolent. It's important to be flexible at work. You have to adapt to the situation at hand.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20