Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 29, 2026

What are you hoping for this Wednesday? The stars can help you seize any opportunity! Get all the inspiration you need from the daily horoscope on April 29.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 4/29/2026. © 123rf.com/denisbelitsky Your cosmic reading has the scoop on what energies are coming your way this Wednesday, whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces. The Moon is in Libra today. Coupled with its position opposite to Mars, this could make things a bit spicy because. That means every zodiac sign should take a minute to think before launching into an argument. Astrology can help you plot your own destiny and move towards a future full of happiness and harmony, even as emotions threaten to run riot. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 27, 2026 Let your heart soar into a world of possibilities.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Things aren't going to plan. You took the wrong advice. It's important to take care of yourself after a heavy defeat. Talk to people who lift you up.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Do it, Taurus! Spoil yourself with a treat or three. You deserve it. Dreaming of a great love is fun, but don't lose sight of reality. You might miss what's right in front of you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You want to be entertained instead of being saddled with even more responsibility. Remember: you won't get what you're looking for unless you ask for it!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stay calm, even if you haven't gotten that romantic breakthrough. Think twice before you go flirting with friends, though, things could get messy.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Before you go all in, take a beat. You need to decide for yourself. You may need to deal with some temporary disruptions in your relationships. Show that you can be open and friendly.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't always insist on being right. Give in every once in a while. You don't need to win every single argument, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Those stresses and strains will decrease. Things are about to get more relaxed. Get outside and soak up some fresh air. Your family's affection will lift you up and sooth your soul.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Manipulating your partner would poison the relationship. You radiate something magical, no one can escape your seductive pull. Walk with purpose!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Get ready for wild thoughts and feelings to appear. Worries will melt like lemon drops. You'll figure out what's important and what can be ignored.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Even if you feel some pushback, don't give up. You haven't been this social in a minute. Get ready to be amazed. Your natural charisma will pull people in.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Remain vigilant and hold on to that control over your professional path and finances. It'll be worth it. You're hard to read, but that makes dealing with you a treat.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20