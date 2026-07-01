Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Is your sign one of the lucky ones this Wednesday? Your daily horoscope can tell you if the stars are about to lift you up. Maybe today you'll find the love and support your crave!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 7/1/2026. © 123rf.com/chanchaiduangdoosan

New month, new you?

Wednesday, July 1, kicks off with some bold Jupiter energy. This planet, which is all about abundance, is in the fire sign of Leo. That could make the beginning of this month extra spicy.

The moon is also waning in Aquarius.

Scorpio, Libra, Aquarius, Taurus, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Pisces, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn: Your horoscope can tell you if you should stay the course or make a radical change this July 2026.

Is now the right time to take an adventurous detour?

You've got the power to make the world your oyster. Are you ready to yield it? The stars can help!