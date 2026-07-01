Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Is your sign one of the lucky ones this Wednesday? Your daily horoscope can tell you if the stars are about to lift you up. Maybe today you'll find the love and support your crave!
Your free horoscope on Wednesday, July 1, 2026
New month, new you?
Wednesday, July 1, kicks off with some bold Jupiter energy. This planet, which is all about abundance, is in the fire sign of Leo. That could make the beginning of this month extra spicy.
The moon is also waning in Aquarius.
Scorpio, Libra, Aquarius, Taurus, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Pisces, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn: Your horoscope can tell you if you should stay the course or make a radical change this July 2026.
Is now the right time to take an adventurous detour?
You've got the power to make the world your oyster. Are you ready to yield it? The stars can help!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Shine, you beautiful fighter. Your charm can make for real harmony. Speak up about that problem; your family deserves to know what's up.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
No need to be stingy; you can go on that shopping spree. You don't want superficial small talk. You want to dig deep and get to know people's souls.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Focus isn't your strength today. Work on finding a balance with the energy you've got.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Warm and heartfelt moments await. Keep making time for your friend's woes, even when you're busy.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Bring up the topic you’ve been avoiding. Today, expressing yourself is easy. Follow your spontaneous instincts, and you’ll be on the right track.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Harmony in your relationship gives you the strength for new endeavors. Don't start arguments about money and finances. It'll only lead to trouble!
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You’re making steady, noticeable progress in every area of life. Some things seem to come effortlessly, but not everything is easy. Enjoy life, delight in your family, and truly recharge.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
When sharing your ideas, do it with some enthusiasm. It'll help you stand out positively, plus you get all the right kind of attention from your supperiors. Scorpio, if you don't take care of your friends their numbers will dwindle.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Make time for important tasks. Overlapping appointments cause problems. Plan carefully. The planet of love is sending you some spice. Get ready for sparks to fly.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Let the power of love dissolve your fears. Dare to relax, Capricorn. You deserve peace. Talk about your wild ideas for the future; your boo might be able to make them real.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You don't like jumping into anything headfirst, so don't. You've got the power to choose. If you're feeling weak, then take some breaks.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Tempers are heating up quickly. If your partner is being condescending, call them out. Singles need to get ready; the time is ripe for flirting.
Cover photo: 123rf.com/chanchaiduangdoosan