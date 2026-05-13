Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Are the stars about to send some surprising vibes your way? Check out your daily horoscope for Wednesday and find out if luck is on your side.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 5/13/2026. © 123rf/peopleimages12 Luck is waiting for you to find it. There are options everywhere. Have you ever looked for it in your own heart? A little cosmic inspiration can go a long way. In your horoscope, you'll figure out which area of life you should be focused on today. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, and Capricorn: the moon is a waning crescent in Aries. Don't let your desire for solutions make your work sloppy. Embrace the energy of the day and let the stars light your way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's time to tackle the stuff you've been pushing off. Don't make promises when you're on cloud nine. You might say yes to something you can't handle.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're stiff and awkward, both physically and mentally. It's time to stretch your body and mind. Singles should try something new, and those attached need to add some spice.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You've dreamed of an extravagant affair for a long time. You may need to stop waiting and start flirting. Cupid is nowhere in sight. Take control, and you may just find the connection of your dreams.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your sexual drive is hyperactive. Remember, courtesy and care are vital. You wouldn't want to step on any toes. You need some sleep to beat that fatigue.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Right now, no hurdle seems too high. You've got the support and sympathy you need. Just remember, pushing your ideas through as if they're the only valid ones won't get you the love you crave.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Let that guilt go. You're only punishing yourself. Virgo, set your own goals; don't strive for unattainable ones.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A lot of things wouldn't happen if you behaved differently. You tend to get lost in your desires and daydreams. Remember, facts count more than anything else.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

In that difficult discussion, you'll convince with your amazing arguments. If you want to be successful, you've got to push yourself, Scorpio. It's time to crawl out of your comfort zone.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's time to dump old junk. You keep getting hung up on what's already past. This kind of thinking is holding you back. Let it go, and you'll move into the future with force.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Just because you're trying to decrease your workload doesn't mean you can stop following organizational protocol. You're oozing calm, and that helps everyone.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're a hard one to beat in discussions and negotiations. Your opponent will run out of steam. Think carefully about all big investments.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20