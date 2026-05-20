Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Love moves mountains. Are you ready for a wild ride? Your daily horoscope for Wednesday can help you find the courage you need to talk to your crush or that cutie at the coffee counter. What are you waiting for?
Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: the planet of love is sending everyone good vibes.
That's because when Venus is in Cancer, it shines a good light on people's skills and talents.
It's time to show off your pet projects. The response is bound to be positive.
All zodiac signs will find important messages about love, career, and health in the daily horoscope.
Learn how you can make the most of opportunities coming your way.
The stars can help motivate you to go for your dreams. Let them push you out of your shell!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
If you've found the right partner, then it's time to let things get intense. Focus on your actionable ideas. Vague experiments aren't going to get you far.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You're one convincing bull, Taurus. Plus, you're quick to get the complicated stuff and turn ideas into actions. Even better, you always make sure you've got a plan B.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Even if your friends and family don't always agree with you, they've always got your back. Just remember, your story is already sensational. Don't exaggerate.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Get ready for the unexpected, even in love. It's a great time for a new beginning. Find a way to keep a clear head.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
The stars are sending lovers good vibes. You'll be able to meet your partner's needs and show your feelings. Once you decide to act, those challenges won't weigh so heavily.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
That affair of the heart needs time to develop. Stay cool. Now's the time to clear the air.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Approaching others openly will pave the way to success. Don't let anyone rush you into a financial decision. You need time to consider.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your partner's high expectations are weighing you down. Try to be more approachable; you've been missing out. Everyone knows that under your toughness is a sweet core.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
When was the last time you told your sweetheart how much you love them? Flirting can get fiery; try to be ready for anything.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Don't despair. Everything will work out. You're super flexible, and you've got stamina and good ideas. Make sure you have your ducks in a row and a space to relax at work.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Surprise your loved ones with a special meal. Your sweetheart will soak up your kind words.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're developing more self-confidence, power, and strength than ever before, but you still have a short fuse. Stay calm.
Cover photo: 123rf/Mihai Maxim