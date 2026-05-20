Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Love moves mountains. Are you ready for a wild ride? Your daily horoscope for Wednesday can help you find the courage you need to talk to your crush or that cutie at the coffee counter. What are you waiting for?

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 5/20/2026. © 123rf/Mihai Maxim

Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: the planet of love is sending everyone good vibes.

That's because when Venus is in Cancer, it shines a good light on people's skills and talents.

It's time to show off your pet projects. The response is bound to be positive.

All zodiac signs will find important messages about love, career, and health in the daily horoscope.

Learn how you can make the most of opportunities coming your way.

The stars can help motivate you to go for your dreams. Let them push you out of your shell!