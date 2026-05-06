Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 6, 2026

What would make your Wednesday magical? Maybe the stars can help you make the day special. Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the vibes coming your way!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 5/6/2026. © unsplash/leochane Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waning moon is in Capricorn. This lunar phase is all about finding what grounds you. For many, the current constellations promise peace and love. When was the last time you and your boo did something nice? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 4, 2026 Singles may want to finally talk to their crush. Your daily horoscope can tell you what surprises might be coming your way. Let the stars help you roll with the punches at work, in love, and with your health.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

There's no reason to doubt your abilities, Aries. Shake off that worry and don't let it mess with your mood.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Nothing can stop you now. That project is running itself. You'll find attentive listeners, especially among your friends. It's a great time to entertain.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

There's positive energy coming your way. Allow it to ignite your creative energy. Try to figure out why you're in a bad mood. If your feelings have been hurt, let someone know.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Fight the urge to be wasteful. You don't need the stuff from the cute window display. The next few weeks should be exciting. A lucky planet is sending you good vibes.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have to have a little more discipline when it comes to taking care of yourself. Take it one step at a time, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take a step back. You might be wasting energy chasing after things that aren't important. Set priorities and stick to them. If you want to make the world a better place, put your back into it.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Now's the time to talk to your colleagues. Sharing ideas will do you good. You need some real peace and quiet. Turn off the TV and put your phone down. Soak up some silence.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Rein in those erotic thoughts. Someone is trying to remind you of your limits. Take a beat. Is your dream a little too lofty?

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone you don't expect to be reliable will surprise you today. Worries will wreck your back. Confide in someone.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You wouldn't try to control your sweetheart if you truly trusted them. Someone will take a decision off your plate; let relief wash in.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Watch it! You're playing with fire. The right amount of exercise will do you good. Just don't forget to rest too.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20